Author’s Note: I will only post preview chapters and that’s it. Unfortunately, I will not be giving away any spoilers. If you want to actually read the entire story, I suggest you go and buy the books on Amazon. This helps support my work.

DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REVELATIONS may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

All rights are reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form or by any means (electronically, mechanically, photocopied, recorded, or otherwise) without the prior written permission of the copyright owner.

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Poem I.

Though morale is colorless

my heart crumples to a beat,

with overflowing enmity,

as bitter tongue jabs,

a wishful song is thy beacon

to steer beyond thy reach of calamity.

Depart from flocks alone,

away from deserted junkyards,

echoes of foul and sweet

those vindictive streets.

Duress lurks beneath thy surface,

stay back muddy souls,

they pollute thy water.

Cheerless days gone by

as lingering cockroaches dwell

beneath my swollen eye.

Rewind

October 12, 2001

Dear Journal,

He – he did it again, today. I – I can’t tell you anything about what it is… but it’s been happening a lot now. It’s too painful to explain – to describe what I’m going through. Why me? I hate what he does to me! I hate him so much! I want to see him suffer! I WANT HIM TO DIE!

Table of Contents

Chapter 2 - Replay

Chapter 3 - Remove

Chapter 4 - The Girl In Red

Chapter 5 - Meeting

Chapter 6 - Outing

Chapter 7 - Private Lessons

Chapter 8 - Midnight

Chapter 9 - Cat and Mouse

Chapter 10 -

Chapter 11 -

Chapter 12 -

Chapter 13 -

Chapter 14 -

Chapter 15 -

Chapter 16 -

Chapter 17 -

Chapter 18 -

Chapter 19 -

Chapter 20 -

Chapter 21 -

Chapter 22 -

Chapter 23 -

Chapter 24 -

Chapter 25 -

Chapter 26 -

Chapter 27 -

Chapter 28 -

Chapter 29 -

Chapter 30 -

Chapter 31 -

Chapter 32 -

Chapter 33 -

Chapter 34 -

Chapter 35 -

Chapter 36 -

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