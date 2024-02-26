Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Nightmarish Reality (Vol. 1) Chapter 1

THE NIGHTMARE THAT STARTED IT ALL
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

Music Credits for this video. “Shifter” by Wicked Cinema, “Morning Garden” by Acoustic Chill, “Haunted” by Brent Wood, “The Haunting” by Craig Allen Fravel, and “Mainframe” by Wicked Cinema.

I DO NOT earn any money making these videos whatsoever and my hobby is writing and film. Hope you guys enjoy! Any comments and feedback is greatly appreciated. :)

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