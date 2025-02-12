Nightmarish Reality (Preview) - Ch 29
PSYCHOLOGICAL HORROR, CHAPTERS
Author’s Note: Unfortunately, this sample chapter had to be cut short. I’m not giving away any more spoilers. >:]
DISCLAIMER:
NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.
Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.
All rights are reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form or by any means (electronically, mechanically, photocopied, recorded, or otherwise) without the prior written permission of the copyright owner.
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Contract
Chang stepped out of the limousine, taking a look around school grounds. He removed his sunglasses and scanned the parking lot for administrators with walky-talkies. None were to be found. The campus was deserted. So, Chang took his time and explored the building.
He even took an hour to polish his new shoes until it reflected his gorgeous features and stunning smile. Chang marched upstairs to the gated fence at a steady pace. A glow entered the Men’s locker room.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All
Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green
Chapter 25 - Shatter
Chapter 26 - Ride With The Devil
Chapter 27 - Reflections
Chapter 28 - Stripped
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