DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

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Reflections

Jealous of what? What’s he talking about? He’s making no sense at all. And how the fuck does he know my name?

The limousine drove silently across the road as I was making my way onto the sidewalk. Once again, I heard the window screech down. Chang stuck his head out and beckoned me to come back inside the car; his wet untangled hair covered his shoulders.

“I don’t expect you to understand what I’m saying. You should listen and maybe you will learn something,” he explained. “Won’t you come inside?”

“Are you a psycho? I don’t like it when people try to pick my brain. I don’t even know you, so back off.”

“I seem to have that affect on people. It’s quite understandable. You must know I’m not your enemy.”

Chang told the driver to stop the limo. Then, the door opened for me. I took a step backward, trying not to fall for his same old tricks.

“You’re saying that you’re my friend now? FUCK OFF!”

Chang extended his hand again, and offered to give me a ride home. “When someone offers you help, do you always act in such a manner? You’re so defensive.”

I saw a gold watch around his left wrist; it had a leather strap with striped engravings on the sides and the middle. There were sapphire crystals inside the white dials. Something that expensive had to be stainless, maybe even water proof. Then, I noticed the small crystal earring in Chang’s left pierced ear. Why hadn’t I notice these items before?

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All

Chapter 2 - First Phase

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed

Chapter 5 - Vacancy

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 12 - Hostile

Chapter 13 - Silent Cry

Chapter 14 - Companion

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 16 - Disaster

Chapter 17 - Lean On Me

Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green

Chapter 19 - Untroubled

Chapter 20 - You’re Not Alone

Chapter 21 - Faithful

Chapter 22 - The Watcher

Chapter 23 - Prematurely

Chapter 24 - On The Threshold

Chapter 25 - Shatter

Chapter 26 - Ride With The Devil

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