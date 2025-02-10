Nightmarish Reality (Preview) - Ch 27
PSYCHOLOGICAL HORROR, CHAPTERS
DISCLAIMER:
NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.
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Reflections
Jealous of what? What’s he talking about? He’s making no sense at all. And how the fuck does he know my name?
The limousine drove silently across the road as I was making my way onto the sidewalk. Once again, I heard the window screech down. Chang stuck his head out and beckoned me to come back inside the car; his wet untangled hair covered his shoulders.
“I don’t expect you to understand what I’m saying. You should listen and maybe you will learn something,” he explained. “Won’t you come inside?”
“Are you a psycho? I don’t like it when people try to pick my brain. I don’t even know you, so back off.”
“I seem to have that affect on people. It’s quite understandable. You must know I’m not your enemy.”
Chang told the driver to stop the limo. Then, the door opened for me. I took a step backward, trying not to fall for his same old tricks.
“You’re saying that you’re my friend now? FUCK OFF!”
Chang extended his hand again, and offered to give me a ride home. “When someone offers you help, do you always act in such a manner? You’re so defensive.”
I saw a gold watch around his left wrist; it had a leather strap with striped engravings on the sides and the middle. There were sapphire crystals inside the white dials. Something that expensive had to be stainless, maybe even water proof. Then, I noticed the small crystal earring in Chang’s left pierced ear. Why hadn’t I notice these items before?
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All
Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green
Chapter 25 - Shatter
Chapter 26 - Ride With The Devil
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