DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

All rights are reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form or by any means (electronically, mechanically, photocopied, recorded, or otherwise) without the prior written permission of the copyright owner.

Please do not share it online or distribute it to others. This really hurts the penniless author.

Ride With The Devil

Hunched over a street gutter, I gaped at the water flowing into a nearby sewage drain. I ignored my other surroundings. Shiny rim tires were right beside me. A dark tinted window automatically rolled down.

“Hello there.” A thin hand appeared and gestured at me to approach with its index finger.

When I didn’t move, someone opened a car door. Two black and well-polished shoes stepped out of the vehicle. An Asian man holding a rainbow umbrella came toward me; I watched the droplets of falling rain hit a puddle of water. The man had no reflection. His long, jet black hair passed his broad shoulders.

The colorful umbrella hovered above him, spinning in his grip. It didn’t seem real; I thought I was dreaming. My eyes were still stuck to the ground. He loomed out of the mist while his black shoes stood in front of me; I saw my eerie image in them.

“Are you hurt?” He spoke in perfect English.

I didn’t say anything and remained motionless.

“Where are your parents? Are you here all by yourself?” he asked. “Or did you have a really bad day?”

I was in a daze, just sitting there in silence. It wasn’t until the man crouched down and lifted my chin that I saw his black eyes; they were alluring and lifeless like a shark’s eyes. Something was odd about him. I moved my head away from the stranger and kept my mouth shut.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All

Chapter 2 - First Phase

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed

Chapter 5 - Vacancy

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 12 - Hostile

Chapter 13 - Silent Cry

Chapter 14 - Companion

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 16 - Disaster

Chapter 17 - Lean On Me

Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green

Chapter 19 - Untroubled

Chapter 20 - You’re Not Alone

Chapter 21 - Faithful

Chapter 22 - The Watcher

Chapter 23 - Prematurely

Chapter 24 - On The Threshold

Chapter 25 - Shatter

Don’t forget to buy my books on Amazon .

Leave a comment

Copyrighted © 2012-2024

Don’t forget to visit my main website The Nightmare Never Ends and sign up for a Free Subscription at Don’t Sleep Journal.

Visit Don’t Sleep Journal