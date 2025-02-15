Nightmarish Reality Characters
From my book series.
Author’s Note: The characters shown here were hand drawn and commissioned by artists, Nicoy Guevarra and Neutronboar. No A.I. was used in the creation of these drawings.
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This an interesting selection, and so true. One other point are the majority of the cartoons from the U.S. they very much seem like it.