Nightmarish Reaction (Vol. 3) Chapter 1

I’ve officially started my own Youtube Channel as of today. It’s at youtube.com/@WDLady and we’ll see how long that stays up there. If I get banned, I’m at Rumble as well and Substack.

Music Credits for this video. “Dead Ends” by Wicked Cinema, “Nightstock” by Cody Martin, “It Never Ends” by CJ-0, “Final Moments” by Cody Martin. Sound Effects are from Kapwing.

Intro Music is from FesliyanStudios called “Villainous.” The soundtrack is from a royalty free website. David Fesliyan has the best tracks by far, he's on Youtube, and he's amazing.

As stated before (since I’ve posted videos on other sites) I DO NOT earn any money making these videos whatsoever and my hobby is writing and film. Hope you guys enjoy! Any comments and feedback is greatly appreciated. :)

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