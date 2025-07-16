Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Thomas, an old GI's avatar
Thomas, an old GI
Jul 18, 2025

Sounds more real than fantasy....

Ooooky spooky. I like it.

(I'm from Florida. I know about some of that stuff.)

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S.A. Dehnadi's avatar
S.A. Dehnadi
Jul 24, 2025

I enjoyed the native and supernatural aspects but was curious why you didn’t choose “House of Red Thorns” as the title?

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