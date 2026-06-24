New York Is Gone Forever!

I'm sharing this video and spreading the message from Amy Mek.

Don't shoot down the Messenger, folks. 🙄

I can't stand Linda Sarsour (real meaning “Cockroach”)… but she's much lower than that, folks. She's a Demonic Spawn and Parasitic Leech. 👿

From Amy Mek on Twitter (X):

New York IS Gone! We Are Being Captured in Real Time, and the GOP is WATCHING!

In yet another victory for the Red-Green alliance, Muslim DSA activist Aber Kawas has captured the Democratic primary for New York State Senate District 12 in Queens.

She Represents the Full Fusion of Socialism, Islam, and Anti-American Activism

Fresh off Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral win, Kawas - a candidate with deep ties to terror sympathizers, convicted terrorists’ defenders, and Muslim Brotherhood-linked networks - is now positioned to take a seat in the New York State Senate.

This is the next calculated step in a coordinated takeover.

This comes as Darializa Avila Chevalier defeated a sitting congressman in NY-13; in the same machine has delivered another win. Mamdani’s first major endorsement after becoming mayor went to Kawas, who only recently moved into the district.

Together with Mamdani and the rest of the DSA slate, she is openly working to spread this socialist-Islamic project across every level of New York government.

Kawas makes no effort to hide her agenda. Endorsed by Emgage Action and aligned with the NYC-DSA, she centers her Muslim identity while pushing a full DSA platform: free public transit, universal healthcare, “housing for all,” and fierce opposition to what she calls “genocide” in Gaza.

She is openly anti-ICE and has built her entire political brand around pro-Palestinian/Hamas activism. In campaign videos with Mamdani, the message is clear: they are not stopping at one office. They are building power.

🚨The Muslim Brotherhood Strategy at Work.

This is the direct result of the Muslim Brotherhood’s long-term plan - using Palestinian activism as a wedge to mobilize communities, build influence, and gradually capture Western institutions from within.

Kawas is the daughter of an illegal immigrant with criminal convictions who was eventually deported. Instead of rejecting that legacy, she has turned it into her central narrative of victimhood and resistance.

She was deeply embedded in the Arab American Association of New York under Linda Sarsour’s influence and has worked closely with Sarsour since at least 2015.

🚨A Network of Extremist Backing

Kawas has collected endorsements from a who’s who of radical organizations:

US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR) - A BDS group that has mourned PFLP terrorists and works with networks tied to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) Action - The anti-Israel group that coordinates with SJP and pushes full BDS.

CAIR Action NY.

The Sunrise Movement.

Rashida Tlaib.

Bernie Sanders.

Shahana Hanif.

She also worked directly with Ramzi Kassem’s CLEAR project at CUNY Law until April 2026 an operation that provides legal cover for activists fighting ICE and counterterrorism efforts.

She was filmed alongside Mahmoud Khalil (the pro-Hamas Columbia encampment leader) at rallies where participants wore Hamas headbands and chanted for intifada.

🚨Open Sympathy for Terrorists

Kawas has appeared at SJP rallies supporting Muhammad Allan, a documented member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

She has been present at events where attendees wore Hamas headbands.

In old posts, she referred to convicted Al-Qaeda financier Fahad Hashmi and the Holy Land Five as “imprisoned heroes” and “living martyrs.”

In 2017, she downplayed 9/11 as merely “a terror attack that, like, a couple people did,” framing it as a consequence of Western actions rather than Islamic extremism.

This is not a conventional politician.

This is an activist whose entire adult life has been dedicated to weakening American institutions, shielding radicals, and advancing the fusion of revolutionary socialism and political Islam.

🚨The Mamdani Effect Is Expanding

With Mamdani in City Hall and candidates like Darializa Avila Chevalier and now Aber Kawas winning primaries, the Red-Green alliance is no longer testing the waters.

It is taking power.

New York is being transformed into a laboratory for policies that prioritize identity grievances and Islamic political goals over American sovereignty, law enforcement, and national security.

Aber Kawas just won her primary.

The pattern is accelerating. We are NEVER going to take back parts of our country....

See the FULL REPORT:

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