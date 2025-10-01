My Short Substack Video

This is a short video of me going around Substack, reading comments, and also checking out the new game of Palworld on Youtube. Maybe I’ll stick to shorter videos from now on instead of the 30 minutes to 1 hour runtimes, but it’s still a pain though… we’ll see how it goes.

If you’re wondering why I post and do much of my stuff early in the mornings it’s because of better Internet connection. We have certain times of day when Internet goes down for whatever reason…afternoons are very difficult to get online, due to a lot of thunderstorms. Mornings can be a breeze, sometimes. 😒

This video is 16 minutes long, but I wanted to test everything myself and see what happens… it’s been months now, since I’ve posted any of my own videos for fun.

I have way too many lagging issues and problems, but it is what it is. There’s really nothing I can actually do about it, which is why I use my phone for everything. Some days are good and some days I have no connection at all. 😩

Hope you guys enjoy and have a great day. 😁