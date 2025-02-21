No, seriously… what is happening? O.o;;

This was a short reaction video (even though I watched parts of the trailer like 50 times I just listened to it, because my audio wasn’t recording). So, I didn’t really fully watch it, until I could fix the problem with the music and my voice. For whatever reason, both audio tracks were in conflict with each other… I don’t know how to explain it, but the tests were a pain to figure out.

You could probably tell by the sound of my voice that I was really tired and a little sleepy. It’s been a very long day, but I wanted to finish this. Hopefully, you guys enjoy and maybe give your thoughts on the video.

I’ve never played the game Love and Deepspace at all, but I’ve been hearing things about it on social media and so on. Don’t know if I’ll actually have the time or the money to play it, since I’m always so busy.

We’ll see how it goes. Maybe in the future I’ll make more reaction videos.