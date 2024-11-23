Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jackieone's avatar
Jackieone
Dec 5, 2024

I very much enjoy most Korean shows. They’re thoughtful, funny, relatable; the cinematography is superb, the actors are wonderful. And they’re NOT on some woke agenda. Pure entertainment! What a relief from American shows.

Reply
Share
1 reply by W.D. Lady
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 W.D. Lady · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture