My Holo Love (2020)

This is a South Korean TV show that came out in February 7th, 2020 and has 12 episodes. Directed by Lee Sang-Yeop and Yoon Jong-Ho each episode is about 49 to 57 minutes. Starring Yoon Hyun-Min and Ko Sung-Hee, it focuses on a woman, who’s socially awkward, named Han So-Yeon. She lives mostly alone and doesn’t have any luck with dating men or have any lasting relationships with anyone.

Her mom and her sister will sometimes come to visit her, but other than that Han So-Yeon is lonely and believes she will probably never find anyone who she can connect to. Due to a medical condition stemming from her childhood, she has face blindness and finds it difficult to interact with other coworkers or people in general.

Until one day, she accidentally finds a pair of glasses and starts seeing a man appear before her. When she’s drunk one night, she puts on the glasses and the AI hologram reveals itself in her living room. What starts off as a wacky comedic string of events, Han So-Yeon thinks she’s gone crazy due to stress. Who would’ve thought having an AI for a friend would actually cure her loneliness? What seems so ridiculous at first soon develops into having a relationship with an AI hologram.

What Han So-Yeon doesn't know is the inventor, named Go Nan-Do, looks exactly like the hologram he created, and that he plans on bringing out this new companion AI to the world to help lonely people like himself. The only problem is that another company wants the same technology and tries to steal his AI, which is why Go Nan-Do hides the glasses in Han So-Yeon’s bag, which she later discovers at home.

Eventually, Go Nan-Do finds our main character fascinating, despite his problems as well. He's antisocial, rude, cold, and spends most of his time inside his private den, where he does his programming and code all day long. But he soon gets a little jealous of his own AI program having fun and wants to see if he can go out with Han So-Yeon… but she’s not that easy to get along with. They are both quite opposite and seeing how he tries to compete with his AI, he soon discovers that human companionship is far more superior.

As the story continues, Go Nan-Do begins to like Han So-Yeon more and more… and tries to help her in her daily activities. Both Holo and Go Nan-Do almost fight for the affection of Han So-Yeon. If you enjoy a simple series that’s not too complicated and light-hearted this show would be the one for you. I really enjoyed it and as a romantic drama and comedy it held my interest and wasn't long nor drawn out.

The characters are likable and some of the villains are interesting. It's been awhile since I watched the show, but I remember a mystery surrounding Han So-Yeon and I was pleasantly surprised by the ending. I think the series still holds up now with AI becoming a big thing nowadays. Not so much with holograms being companions, but I have seen advancements with holograms in Japan at musical concerts and theater stages. This show also discusses some problematic issues with AI in public as it can detach people from the real world and can blur the lines of illusion and reality.

I just wished they went more into that debate, but they did bring it up a few times in a comedic way, and why some people avoid social interactions, due to their own fears and insecurities. The way the show ended did imply a possible second season, but I don’t think this show really needs it. To me, it had a satisfying and happy conclusion.

Overall, I'll give this show an A+.

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