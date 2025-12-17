Muslims Want To Kill All The Christians...

I do not take credit for this video. I'm trying to spread the word and bring awareness to the real dangers of Muslims, Islam, and Sharia Law.

Muslims are planning an attack on Christians in Nigeria on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Don't think that it can't happen here on US soil either. The Biden/Obama administration let in thousands and millions of Muslims (Islamic Terrorists) into America…

This could soon be a reality for us in America as well, I mean it's already happening… look at Brown University. 🙄

If we don’t wake the hell up, we're going to be in a War. It's going to happen so fast people won't understand it. 😒

Credit goes to Mike Winger from Twitter (X) and known as Bible Thinker.