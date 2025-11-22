Muslims Are Taking Over Texas

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2,0351486Muslims Are Taking Over TexasWHY ARE WE ALLOWING THIS?W.D. LadyNov 22, 20252,0351486ShareI take no credit for this video, but why the Hell are we allowing this shit to happen?Are we really this stupid? 🙄Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDon’t Sleep Journal reply rulesDon’t Sleep JournalSubscribeAuthorsW.D. LadyRecent PostsAbout Using AI To Create Videos/Content And Other Topics...Jul 21 • W.D. LadyNew York Is Gone Forever!Jun 24 • W.D. LadyMy Opinion On California's Election, AI Articles, and More...Jun 8 • W.D. LadyPalworld Part 4May 22 • W.D. LadyMy Vacation, About AI Data Centers, And Other NewsMay 19 • W.D. LadyAI Data Centers Are Really Surveillance OperationsMay 18 • W.D. LadyWhy Are 12 Space Scientists Dead Or Missing?May 1 • W.D. LadyShadow-Banned And Censored On SubstackApr 21 • W.D. Lady