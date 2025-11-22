Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Muslims Are Taking Over Texas

WHY ARE WE ALLOWING THIS?
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

I take no credit for this video, but why the Hell are we allowing this shit to happen?

Are we really this stupid? 🙄

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