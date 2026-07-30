Author’s Note: BRAND NEW STORY! 🤩✨This is for Paid Subscriptions Only. For Free Subscribers, you can read at least one free chapter, but please be warned. This is NOT for the faint of heart. I’m working on this Dark Adventure Comedy series, but this is not for everybody.

If you do not know what BL/Yaoi is I’ll explain it for you…it means male-to-male relationships. However, this one is a little different and involves creatures from another dimension. This is still a Work in Progress. Spelling and grammar may not be up to par as of yet. If you have any comments, suggestions, or questions you can always find me in the chatroom or post a comment.

Chapter 1 - The Wedding Night

It wasn’t even dark yet when they consummated their arranged marriage. In a brightly lit spacious area, Aiden, who had just turned nineteen years old, had no choice but to please the Bride in front of everyone, publicly. Forced to remove his clothes in that moment, he breathed in heavily and gulped, despite being fearful of the Bride’s menacing presence and terrifying figure from the Other Side. If he messed this up completely, the Bride’s parents would call off the marriage and rip his own father to shreds while he was still alive––piece by piece, limb from limb, right then and there at the Ancient Palace of Judgement.

If that ever happened, the End of the World would occur and the Reign of Monsters would attack his Kingdom, Luyanore, and kill off the entire human population. Aiden with his fiery, bright long hair and stunning blue eyes was one of the most beautiful men in his Kingdom, chosen at birth by his father. He was supposed to be Second in Line to his eldest brother; however, Aiden’s beauty caught the eye of a Monster from another Worldly Dimension.