Love & Deepspace Part 6

This is a very long video, folks. If you’re new to my Substack, I sometimes play video games to burn off some steam. I need to also get back to Palworld––it’s such a fun game to play. I’ll post my full talking review for Part 5 and 6 of Love & Deepspace, once I can get a stable Internet connection.

I also post my videos on Bitchute and Rumble. I used to put all my content on Youtube, but I decided to leave after they removed my post for no reason whatsoever… never again will I go back to Youtube.

This gameplay took forever, due to problems with both my Internet and my computer. Even uploading it took hours, because it’s a phone game app.

Not to mention… I was working a lot for the past two weeks. Don’t know what’s going on with technology these days, but it’s getting a little annoying. Unfortunately, I think it’s the bandwidth and the amount that’s being used in other areas of the house.

Anyway, I’ll be taking a break from certain topics and debates for a little bit. Hope you guys enjoy and have a great day! ^_^