Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Love & Deepspace Part 2 of 5 Gameplay

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

I’m slowly but surely losing my sanity with this game.

This is so boring. I don’t know if I can continue any much longer. Thank you for watching and have a great day, folks!

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