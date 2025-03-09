Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Love & Deepspace Part 2 of 3 Gameplay

This was a pain to upload on Substack...
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

These two videos for Part 3 took forever to download.

It’s been quite difficult to get the quality right, because if it’s too high the file size will be too large to even download.

Anyway, I hope you guys enjoy the story and have a great day! ^_^

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