Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Love & Deepspace Part 1 of 5 Gameplay

It’s a trap!
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

This was probably the most shocking thing to have happened in this gameplay. I’ll probably be traumatized for life now. O___o;;

Hope you guys enjoy my suffering! Thank you for watching and have a great day.

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