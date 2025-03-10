Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Love & Deepspace Part 1 of 4 Gameplay

This is technically the 4th video, but I had to cut it into two parts...
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

Trying to get this out as soon as possible, but these files are so huge and my computer can barely even handle it.

My Internet is so bad, but we’ll manage regardless of what happens.

Hope you guys enjoy watching and have a great day! 😁

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 W.D. Lady · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture