Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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S.A. Dehnadi's avatar
S.A. Dehnadi
Sep 12, 2025

Strange tale of bad choices. It felt hopeless. No sense of comeback. Amazing how well it may resonate with a real situation where one gives in to vices and loses everything. Mistake after mistake. It's almost like a cautionary tale.

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2 replies by W.D. Lady and others
Untold Stories from the Void's avatar
Untold Stories from the Void
Jul 30, 2025

This guy pisses me off so much fr. Amazing writing and was great, hard read because hes a cheater.

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5 replies by W.D. Lady and others
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