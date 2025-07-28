Author’s Note - This is a series I’ve been working on for quite some time now and the title is subject to change. Don’t know if I’ll post a lot of chapters on here, but we’ll see how it goes. There may be spelling and grammatical errors, since this is still being edited. We shall see… this thing has gone through a lot of revisions. >:/

A NEW BEGINNING

A comet flashed across the night skies of Maglin. The world of Maglin consisted of vast oceans and clouds veiled the horizon with blankets of snow, floating above the lush continents. Mountain ranges covered only half of the planet, encircled by deep bottomless oceans, which flourished with life. The moons glistened high above the sky. Maglin had three large moons; more like neighboring sisters as they drifted, forever suspended in time and space.

Qunesta was the oldest and largest sister in red, Lainau was the middle sister in green, and then Priya, the smallest and youngest sister, was as white as can be. Steep mountains of the landscape were draped with a light mist of rain. After all the chaos of an unfortunate past, the terra seemed passive. Dead silence filled the air.

A faint sound clattered. The ground shook under the weight of a beast as it was approaching, closer. Dust in the air sparkled as if lit by fire; the crackling of branches and fallen dead leaves echoed throughout the forest, an ominous shadow darted beside the trees. A pond rippled. Hooves of a noble creature went thud, thud, thud. It moved rapidly while a long tail trailed behind it.

The sound of heavy breathing was coarse, and its wide, black eyes twinkled through the gaping thickets. Tiny scales beneath its stomach protected it from the thorns that brushed against its fur as it reached speeds of over fifty miles per hour. Orange stripes on its legs caused predators to see it as nothing more than a blur. It hurdled over hills, small ponds, and large boulders impeding in its path.

Rain poured gently from the mountains signifying another season of the Lunar Heat. A black hooded figure grasped tightly to the reins; a basket was attached to the side of the saddle. Cenya, a special breed of flower vine, shielded whatever treasure was concealed within its rosy petals. The time had come when traveling was hazardous than ever before. She had abandoned everything: her home, her family, and her kingdom were gone forever.

The One Thousand Seasons of War was over and the Council had been destroyed. Now, the 10th Era no longer existed and life had begun anew––an age of uncertainty. Tears filled her heart with sorrow. It was the lunar month of Ceron. Her kind were discriminated against––executed without justice or reason; soon she would become extinct and her family’s legacy would be nothing more than an old myth, fairy-tales of the once prominent dynasty.

But maybe if she found the Ancients, The Natural Life Forces, who protected Maglin, she and her kin could survive. On top of her galloping zonie, they quickly made haste and dashed through muddy streams. She had crossed blood-soaked grounds in the Western Lands, where she traveled wearily in the Seven Deserts of Breran. She sailed on a seafaring ship to an unknown continent; now she, a foreigner in a strange land, had to find the Temple of Divinity. She believed she was heading south towards the River of Life. Where were the Ancients? Had they all but vanished?

She needed guidance. Why wouldn’t they answer her prayers? She didn’t know where to find them and days had past where she had forgotten how to pray. Her faith dwindled after seeing the true horrors of war and the brutality; it had scarred her for life. She yanked at the restraints and stopped in front of a river to gather her thoughts.

The black zonie, her only companion, had small bumps lined on top of its muzzle and head. Tiny white spots speckled its fur and tail; its thin whiskers twitched rapidly at the tips of its pointed ears. The zonie hesitated; not budging one inch as it showed reluctance to enter the water. With a light kick of her heavy boots, the zonie obediently jumped into the river. Hoof-by-hoof it swam further, deeper and deeper, snorting from its nose as the strong currents pounded against them.

Her hooded cloak and dress were soaking wet, yet she knew they would be able to dry off once they reached land. She sighed in relief seeing rocks on the other side of the bank, coming closer towards them. The zonie shrieked wildly. It lost its footing on a bumpy, slippery rock.

Enormous, translucent eyes the size of two dish plates rose from the depths of the water. A gillfrey blocked their path. Jets of bubbles surfaced around it; its jaws had elongated teeth which spat out water like a cascade as it swished its leathery, crimson tail and fins. Her zonie reared its head up in fear and she fell backwards into the river. Water filled her ears, nose, and mouth; the deafening roar of the current reverberated around her, whirling in every direction.

The rope around the zonie’s belly snapped off––it detached a basket. It splashed into the river alongside its owner. The gillfrey saw this as an opportunity to feed and opened its wide angular mouth. It devoured everything in its path.

In a distant forest, towering trees the size of mountains, shroud the region. Home of the kalpaas. They are the oldest living trees in Maglin, surviving for thousands of years. The kalpaas had outlived most of the tree species on the planet; their deep roots connected like a highway to the main source of their immortality: the Temple of Divinity was where all life began, from one tiny seedling. Ferns and moss grew on the deep embedded roots; the mammoth leaves and flowers on these trees provided shelter from the deadliest of carnivores. A small branch was thrown in to the air.

“Catch it, Meela. Go get it,” shouted a dark skinned boy with short, curly hair.

Ten-year old Genki smiled ecstatically. He wore no shoes and loved running on the spongy grass with his bare feet. The boy’s garments were filthy and smudged with mud; Genki was wearing what his mother made for him last year; a long brown fabric made from sandeer fur that reached below his knees. Genki had a habit of tripping on his feet and the cloth was long enough to prevented injury on his kneecaps. Pinkish fuzzy ears perked up. A bushy tail swished from side to side. The twig was caught in mid-flight between the teeth of a creature that had large feathery paws.

“Good girl, Meela!” Genki cheered.

Meela retrieved the branch. Genki stroked his fluffy companion and took the twig from out of her mouth. Meela barked noisily with zeal; Genki cuddled his best friend and gently lifted the creature’s floppy ears. Meela licked Genki's face and wagged her tail even more. Cudoskeys were always hairy and playful; they served no real purpose in life, except to help and befriend the humans, who kept them as domestic pets.

Meela rowdily scratched behind her earlobes with her hind paw; it was a troublesome matter for such a creature to deal with so much fur in a single life span. Genki didn’t realize that his luck was about to change, much sooner than expected. Meela’s ear flinched nervously––something in the wind made her nose whiff up a foul stench. Where was it coming from? Meela turned her head and dashed into the flowering shrubs.

“Meela. Meela come back,” Genki shouted, cupping his hands.

Genki ran after Meela, trying to climb over a large tree root. Every time Meela smelled a scent in the air, with that sensitive nose of her, she would run off and explore. Meela chased after the fishy odor. The sensors on the Cudoskey’s ears were telling her that the smell was getting stronger. It was as if Meela had antennas telling her exactly how far she had to travel and where to go.

She did a few zigzags in the underbrush and came to a halt, viewing a river in front of her paws. Meela’s ears droop. Cudoskeys hate water. Meela saw a gillfrey conveying an object in its oral cavity; a basket was jammed in between its crooked teeth.

Meela whimpered and cocked her head, nervously. She detected a waterfall nearby. Meela could hear the current, the splashing of waves descending over a cliff. The vibrations gave Meela a mental picture of jagged rocks down below. A wailing rumbled loudly above the water. Meela snapped her head up; she had to think fast, but what was that awful noise?

She didn’t understand what was making that dreadful sound; her ears told her that it wasn’t very far, almost in reaching distance. Meela leaped on a rock. She jumped on another as she attempted to reach the gillfrey. Meela hopped on the gillfrey’s slippery backside; she climbed into its massive jaws and poked her head inside the creature’s gaping teeth.

The gillfrey didn’t notice Meela as she tried reaching the basket with her mouth; the basket was wedged inside the corner of the gillfrey’s tooth. Since timing was everything, Meela needed to take action before her own life would be in danger. She could clearly see the edge of the falls coming closer and watery mist showered lightly on her fur.

Meela made fine use of her long tail and wrapped it around the basket as she jumped out of the gillfrey’s mouth. She swam to the riverside and held the basket well above water. The gillfrey closed its mouth and extended its fins, which opened out like wings.

Meela doggy-paddled to the nearest rock and climbed on to dry land. She set the basket on the dirt and glimpsed back over her shoulder. The gillfrey soared over the waterfall. It flew out of water. The gillfrey dived into the river down below, far away from the rocks. The deep was where it belonged; it would never to be seen again, until disturbed by an intruder. Meela jiggled her wet coat.

She accomplished a great fleet of strength; Genki would be pleased of her homecoming. Meela dragged the basket across the rocky soil with her tail and placed it before her. She nudged the basket with her paw. A sudden wailing noise made her cringe. Meela sniffed the top covered in vines; the flower lid was secured tight like a bud, which wouldn’t open until it reached maturity. Meela peeked through the tiny holes in the basket and saw movement inside.

Copyrighted 2012-2025

Leave a comment