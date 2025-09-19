Leftist Indoctrination Camps

This is Warren Smith's video. I take no credit at all. Just sharing it, because it was 12 minutes long.

It's about a college professor talking to his students the day after Charlie's death…

Everyone should be concerned here. We are still on the brink of Civil War, because the majority of these students are brainwashed to believe that killing someone who has a different opinion is justified.

These students think it's considered “racist,” “hateful,” or “controversial” what Charlie Kirk did and said.

Insane how it's become now, especially that one girl who kept talking nonstop in the beginning…she feels absolutely nothing. 😳😱

Folks, please don't let your kids go to these Leftist/Democrat Indoctrination Camps to become Communists, Socialists, and Trans Cult Terrorists in America.

Homeschool your kids, everyone. 😐