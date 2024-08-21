Kingdom: Ashin Of The North came out in 2021.

It’s a 92 minute movie based off the Kingdom TV series and directed by Kim Seong-hun.

The Kingdom TV series came out in 2019-2020.

Written by Kim Eun-hee and based off a webtoon series, The Kingdom of The Gods . The artist for this comic is named Yang Kyung-il.

So, I'll be reviewing both the Kingdom: Ashin of the North (2021) and then the Kingdom TV series (2019-2020). Both are horror and centers around zombies in a historical time period. There's another Kingdom movie on Netflix, but that one's called Kingudamu and it's in Japanese. I will not be reviewing that one as of yet.

I've watched the entire film and it’s not bad (there’s even a sequel), but I'm only talking about the Kingdom franchise made in South Korea. The movie was recommended to me first. Initially, I thought it was a prequel going in, and it kind of is as it shows the beginning of what actually happened (how the virus started, why, and what not), but kind of isn’t since it came after the show in 2021… because it’s about a new, villain character… I’ll explain later.

Since I happen to be a fan of zombie horror flicks in general, I decided why not. I’ve been putting off watching zombie horror for awhile now. Nothing seemed to interest me these days. After a huge disappointment with Train to Busan’s sequel called Peninsula (2020)… I’ve just stopped getting hyped into all horror genres and even sci-fi these days. I wait it out and give it a couple of years.

I’m still struggling to watch and get through Sweet Home (2020-2024) after a lousy and horrible Season Two.

Anyhoo, I digress…

So, I decided to watch Kingdom: Ashin of the North with a trusted family member and let me tell you, we were not disappointed at all. It was actually one of the best movies I’ve seen in a very long time. I was hooked from the start to the finish.

There's not going to be any spoilers in this review, so you’ll have to watch the film yourself to find out what happens next. I'm only going to give you a brief summary from what I remember.

The story is about a small village and a young girl, trying to find a special flower to help her sick mother. Her father tells her not to go into a certain place in the forest, because it's strictly forbidden. He has to leave his family to carry out a mission for one of the tribes.

What ends up happening is there's a disease that's slowly taking over the animals in the forest and there's no stopping it. Once it starts to creep along, it eventually reaches to humans and all chaos ensues.

There's a lot of horror, blood, gore, and violence in both the movie and the TV show, so be warned when going to see it. It’s not for everyone.

My reaction throughout the entire movie…

I was a bit shocked they took it that far, but glad that they didn't censor the gritty bits. The movie was so good and left a lasting impression that we immediately decided to watch the TV series. Once again... let me tell you, this show is what the Walking Dead was missing after Season Two.

Characters who we can actually cheer and root for. I love the characters in this show. Love them to death! Each and everyone of them are unique and have their own personalities/traits. I especially love the nurse, Seo-bin, who is played by actress Bae Doona. I love the Crowned Prince, Lee Chang, played by actor Ju Ji-hoon, including his bodyguard Kim Sang-ho as Mu-yeong.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North was directed by Kim Seong-hun, the same director of Kingdom TV series. He directed Season One and he also directed the first episode of Season Two, but the remaining episodes are directed by Park In-je.

I have to give props to the director and the production team for keeping the story engaging. They did an incredible job with the editing, the pace, the style, the themes, and the dark tone throughout the episodes. The continuity from one episode to the next is great too.

My God these characters learn their lessons in the most brutal ways imaginable. If you don't know what I'm talking about, you'll soon find out, because I'm not going to ruin it for other people who have never seen the movie and the show before.

I seriously think the American writers and production crew from the Walking Dead show could take some directing and acting classes on Kingdom from director Kim Seong-hun and Park In-je. I'm not even joking when I say this, but the Walking Dead is so lame and tame compared to what happens in Kingdom.

In the beginning, the Walking Dead show was very popular, even I was hyped about it because we loved the characters: Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Carol, Carl, Maggie, Morgan, and so on, etc.

What happened to the Walking Dead is that they started to inject political correctness and all this other "SJW Cancer" and "Wokeness" into what didn't need to be there. Adding Muslim characters, too many commercial breaks, and horrible writing is what really killed the show, especially with an oversaturated marketplace.

Here’s my full review about the Walking Dead right here that hardly anyone reads about. My reasons on why I can’t stand Robert Kirkman and AMC are in this article.

What the Kingdom movie and TV show does well is tell a really good story. A dark, twisted tale about vengeance that can drive someone or literally anyone to complete madness, and the other is about finding hope and answers to what is really going on, despite unbelievable tragedies.

I think these two polar opposite stories as well as the minor mini stories that linked them all together (from the series) in the end helped build and create this new world that's so authentic and fascinating.

Introducing a new character arc by using the movie (Kingdom: Ashin of the North) to visit the past, but also reveal their future adversary is great writing. Seeing this character’s backstory is going to make it difficult not to root for them, even though they’re are so corrupted by evil… very interesting situation that I hope they continue and finish to the last take.

I never had a film and show that made me love the villain as much as the heroes. Love these two formats; the good (light) and the bad (dark) entwined to make such a powerful, survival story. Both of them had a lasting conclusion that left you speechless and wanting to see more.

I really do hope that they will complete the Kingdom series, because I just love these characters so much and the story is freaking amazing. There's a lot of twists and turns, but there's also moments of comedy and peace too. However, that final battle was just epic in so many ways. The one on the rooftop and the lake. Yeah, those were some really awesome scenes in terms of physical endurance and strength, even on a technical level with CGI and good practical effects.

If you're into the horror, zombie genre Kingdom: Ashin of the North and Kingdom TV series is a franchise you should really watch. The cinematography is beautiful, the places look real, and it’s brutal and gory throughout everything.

The story and the characters are compelling... there's some that really get under my skin, if you know who I'm talking about. One guy was so freaking annoying I really really wanted him to die so badly. But it turns out he's not that evil. Some characters can change, others change to the point that they need to be killed off... so, there’s that. There are some really evil and fucked up villains in this world that you just can't wait to see them get brutally ripped apart.

My score for both the movie and the show is an A+. If you’re still cautious at least watch the movie and show once in your life, like I did. I may have to watch them both again for a second viewing to see if I missed anything else, minor details, important information, and key elements.

Man, such a great series. I love everything about it. Just so damn good!

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