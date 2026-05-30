Image by Meryem Meryem.

I literally just saw this today, folks!

A new blog for Paid Chatrooms?! Heehee…

I don’t know why Substack wanted to give me this new blog thingy about my chatrooms. I have chatrooms already setup for Paid Subscribers.

There will be NO CHATROOMS for Subscribers Only, because a few bad eggs have been abusing that privilege way too much…including texting me all throughout the hours of the day and night.

Evil people who have ill intentions and want to ask me so many personal questions have basically ruined chatrooms entirely. So understand that if I don’t see your text right away once you contact me, I may be busy, asleep, or at work.

Also, keep in mind that Substack’s App is extremely buggy, especially the Chatrooms. There are many times that it will not work for me whatsoever and messages are delayed quite frequently as well.

Anyway, this information is not new at all.

Here are my Chatrooms:

Nightmarish Reality The Yaoi Place A Light In The Darkness Flash Renegade Don’t Sleep Journal Founding Members

This baby dino is shocked by you looking at it. >:P

These chatrooms are based on the corresponding topics, except for Don’t Sleep Journal, which can be random such as movies, books, video games, or tv shows.

If you don’t like BL/Yaoi, don’t post in the Yaoi Place. If you don’t like Psychological Horror/Dramas, don’t post in the Nightmarish Reality chatroom.

If you don’t like Fantasy/Adventure, don’t post in A Light In The Darkness. Flash Renegade is only for Sci-fi Space Operas/Satire. Founding Members are for those who are paying to do group collaborations with me and that’s it.

I hope that explains everything. More information is down below on how to find a chatroom, start a chat/thread, and what not.

Image by Nadthagarn Glaewketgarn.

Join chat

How to get started

Get the Substack app by clicking this link or the button below. New chat threads won’t be sent sent via email, so turn on push notifications so you don’t miss conversation as it happens. You can also access chat on the web.

Get app

Open the app and tap the Chat icon. It looks like two bubbles in the bottom bar, and you’ll see a row for my chat inside.

That’s it! Jump into my thread to say hi, and if you have any issues, check out Substack’s FAQ.

Thank you so much for reading about Paid Chatrooms and have a wonderful day! 👋😁