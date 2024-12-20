Warning! 🚨 This article contains BL and Yaoi content. There are also some possible, minor spoilers.

Jazz For Two (2024)

This is a Korean TV series that came out in 2024. Based off the Webcomic of the same name, which was created by Keul Ra-jyu.

I think this is supposed to be Se-heon and Tae-yi. The actors never look like the actual characters, but it doesn’t matter.

It first aired March 26th to 29th, 2024. There's only 8 seasons in total and each episode is about 30 minutes long, which is perfect for me. The shorter, the better. Jazz for Two is directed by both Song Soo-rim and Kang Hye-rim.

The series is about a group of high school students, who are eighteen years old (4 of them), who are in a music department class. Most importantly it's about a young transfer student, named Yoon Se-heon, who loves playing Jazz on the piano.

However, Se-heon’s father is very strict and wants him to only play classical music as it's considered more serious and can lead to a better career, in the future. Don’t know why that is, because studying music is still music.

But I digress…

Se-heon's older brother never really supports him either in his dream of being a Jazz musician, and often tells him to follow their father's orders... or face being kicked out of the house forever.

The first day of school, Se-heon arrives on campus, but he doesn't know where he's supposed to go. Since he doesn't have a map, he gets lost and ends up going into the abandoned school next door (which has a reputation of being haunted, but Se-heon doesn't know that).

Once he enters the old building, it's kind of dark and he goes down a hallway. He stumbles across an empty room and sees a piano covered up with a cloth, that's right by the open window. Se-heon, who is not able to help himself, decides to play the piano.

Se-heon has a love and passion for jazz music. I love jazz by the way. But his piano playing skills then draws the attention of Han Tae-yi, who was sitting on a bench nearby. The young man then walks inside the campus and sees Se-heon playing on the piano. At first Tae-yi just stares at him in silence, but suddenly gets angry and forces Se-heon off the piano, pushing him up against the keys.

Se-heon, who is completely frightened by Tae-yi's presence, which anyone would be, because like… who the hell does that? The poor young boy almost has a heart attack in the process, but Tae-yi is very cold and mean towards Se-yeon.

Se-heon doesn't know what to do and has no idea why Han Tae-yi is so upset by him playing jazz music. I mean, it is his first day at school and all, you should at least give the kid a break!

Anyhoo, Tae-yi states firmly that if he ever sees Se-heon playing on the piano again, he'll kill him in an instant. Se-heon runs away in fear.

THE END.

Nope, instead Se-heon tries to find his music class... and yet once he finally enters the correct classroom late, Tae-yi is also in the same room sitting at the very back. Tae-yi gives him a look of disdain. The horror.

Se-heon tries to avoid the angry, hot-headed Tae-yi, but his love of the piano makes him risk his life and he once again goes back to playing the keys. Tae-yi finds Se-heon on the old piano and grabs him by the collar.

Eventually, what happens is Se-heon says he would rather be dead than to never be able to play Jazz. Upon hearing this, Tae-yi has a quick flashback and someone he knew before says the exact same thing. As he backs away, Se-heon tries to flee, but then trips and literally falls on top of Tae-yi.

The two face each other and there’s a tension in the air that they both can’t explain.

I don't want to spoil too much, but something tragic happened in Han Tae-yi's life that made him outright mean to everyone he sees, except his best friend Seo Do-yoon, who has bluish tinted hair.

Tae-yi hates the world, everyone around him, and often displays outbursts of anger. He might end up becoming a serial killer, if he keeps on behaving like this. Also, Tae-yi often gets into fights with other students at school due to his temper.

However, another threat to Se-heon arrives on campus soon after. A student named Song Joo-ha, who is one of the Seniors, a bully, and he is creepy as hell... but he also develops strong feelings for Se-heon and tries to hook up with him. Joo-ha does this evil stunt to get back at Tae-yi for not liking and dating his younger sister, who also goes to the same school as the boys.

Se-heon is caught in the middle of these two polar opposites. The smooth talker Joo-ha and the cold-hearted Tae-yi. One who's charming, yet has sinister motives underneath and the other, who's always broken, angry, and cold.

There's a lot of drama between the three of them, but there's a fourth student involved in this dilemma too, named Seo Do-yoon. Do-yoon actually has feelings and a crush on Song Joo-ha, the bully, and knew him since childhood before he turned for the worse.

Wanting popularity, Joo-ha joined a group of bullies, who make fun of and beat up students on a daily basis. As a result, Joo-ha gets suspended from school because of it. In the end, Joo-ha ignores Do-yoon completely and treats him like trash, which eventually leads to Joo-ha’s downfall and him losing his entire reputation on campus.

Anyway, I really loved this series and all the characters in it. I hope to see more of these actors in other films and series, because they were amazing in their roles. Love the ending and it had a happy conclusion. Great music, beautiful cinematography, and the story was well written. I'd give it an A+.

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