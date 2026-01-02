Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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I’ve Been Called Every Name In The Book.

HATED FOR HAVING A DIFFERENT OPINION...
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

For decades, I’ve been called every name in the book just for having a different opinion… for not liking a popular TV Show, a popular movie, a book, a video game, and so on.

I get a lot of hate for simply stating the truth and posting a bunch of jokes/memes on a daily basis.

Once you call me a name… whether it’s “Homophobic,” “Racist,” “Nazis,” “Islamophobic,” “Transphobic,” “Colonizer,” or whatever else our discussion ends. I simply cut you out of my life and block you, because you have nothing of value to offer in the debate.

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