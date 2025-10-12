Islam Takes Over The UK

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/828151Islam Takes Over The UKTHE UK IS DOOMED...W.D. LadyOct 12, 2025828151ShareOnce again, I take no credit for this news clip. It was way to long to post on Notes, so I decided to add it here. The reporter is Robert Jenrick and he’s in Handsworth, Birmingham which is the UK. Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDon’t Sleep Journal reply rulesDon’t Sleep JournalSubscribeAuthorsW.D. LadyRecent PostsAbout Using AI To Create Videos/Content And Other Topics...Jul 21 • W.D. LadyNew York Is Gone Forever!Jun 24 • W.D. LadyMy Opinion On California's Election, AI Articles, and More...Jun 8 • W.D. LadyPalworld Part 4May 22 • W.D. LadyMy Vacation, About AI Data Centers, And Other NewsMay 19 • W.D. LadyAI Data Centers Are Really Surveillance OperationsMay 18 • W.D. LadyWhy Are 12 Space Scientists Dead Or Missing?May 1 • W.D. LadyShadow-Banned And Censored On SubstackApr 21 • W.D. Lady