Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Islam Takes Over The UK

THE UK IS DOOMED...
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

Once again, I take no credit for this news clip. It was way to long to post on Notes, so I decided to add it here.

The reporter is Robert Jenrick and he’s in Handsworth, Birmingham which is the UK.

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