Islam Is Taking Over Florida

This video was brought to you by Amy Mek. I take no credit in this video and these are her words, not mine.

ALERT FLORIDA TAXPAYERS!

Did you know that you are funding Sharia Indoctrination Centers! Florida’s “school choice” vouchers are now bankrolling Tampa’s Hifz Academy — a mosque-run K-12 school that, according to its own handbook and promotional videos, prioritizes Qur’an memorization, Sharia conformity, and ideological separation over American civic education.

Critics warn that this publicly funded system is “re-engineering identity” — molding children to see themselves as part of the global Islamic Ummah, rather than as American citizens. Listen to them boast, “We are preserving our religion and Qur’an here more than in any Arab country.”

Funded by You: Hifz Academy openly lists Florida’s Step Up for Students and AAA Scholarships as its main financial lifelines — both state-approved, taxpayer-funded programs. With awards averaging $8,000 per child, Florida is effectively covering the cost of an Islamic curriculum centered on Sharia doctrine and total conformity.

Inside the Classroom: Half the day is devoted to Qur’an memorization and Arabic studies. Students are told the Qur’an must be their “compass in America.” The school’s own handbook forbids teachers, parents, and students from promoting any religious beliefs or practices other than those officially approved and taught by Hifz Academy — a rule that applies both on and off campus.

The Result: A growing network of mosque-run schools shaping identity first and citizenship last — and Florida taxpayers are footing the bill. This isn’t about education anymore. It’s taxpayer-funded indoctrination, constructing a parallel Islamic society inside America — classroom by classroom, dollar by dollar.

Florida: Stop funding Sharia indoctrination. Audit the Step Up program NOW.