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Islam Is An Invasion

CHARLIE KIRK'S SPEECH ABOUT ISLAM
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

Once again, I take no credit for this video. Just posting a speech that Charlie Kirk had made recently before his death about the dangers of Islam.

Such a great and intelligent man we lost to evil. Charlie will be missed dearly. 😔

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