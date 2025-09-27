Islam Is An Invasion

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/81129168Islam Is An InvasionCHARLIE KIRK'S SPEECH ABOUT ISLAMW.D. LadySep 27, 202581129168ShareOnce again, I take no credit for this video. Just posting a speech that Charlie Kirk had made recently before his death about the dangers of Islam. Such a great and intelligent man we lost to evil. Charlie will be missed dearly. 😔Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDon’t Sleep Journal reply rulesDon’t Sleep JournalSubscribeAuthorsW.D. LadyRecent PostsAbout Using AI To Create Videos/Content And Other Topics...Jul 21 • W.D. LadyNew York Is Gone Forever!Jun 24 • W.D. LadyMy Opinion On California's Election, AI Articles, and More...Jun 8 • W.D. LadyPalworld Part 4May 22 • W.D. LadyMy Vacation, About AI Data Centers, And Other NewsMay 19 • W.D. LadyAI Data Centers Are Really Surveillance OperationsMay 18 • W.D. LadyWhy Are 12 Space Scientists Dead Or Missing?May 1 • W.D. LadyShadow-Banned And Censored On SubstackApr 21 • W.D. Lady