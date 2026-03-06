Islam And Sharia Law Promotes Pedophilia

WARNING! 🚨🚨🚨 📢📢📢

This video contains graphic texts from Iran's Shia Leader Ayatollah Khomeini, who wrote a book about raping children under Islam and Sharia Law.

This video is not mine and was making its rounds around Twitter (X).

Tommy Robinson also posted this video as it explains why Muslims are so obsessed with the rape of children and sex.

Muslims believe Muhammad was the “Perfect Man.”

If you read the actual history of Muhammad, you'll soon realize that he was a Serial Killer, a Serial Rapist, a Warlord, and a Pedophile.

He even married a six-year-old girl, named Aisha, and then raped her when she was nine years old. You can find all this information in the Quran (Koran) and the Hadiths.

This isn't new information, folks. 🙄🤢🤮