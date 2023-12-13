IGNIS FATUUS
The perception: a moldy stigma
permeates the soul,
it's a never-ending cycle.
No mercy from clouded tyranny?
No end to chronic illness?
Caressing nullity
as cowardice prevails,
no sentimental value
in this unfurnished vessel.
No arc back
for one cog is split in half,
broken twice,
the dream is lost.
Where's God?
No one to comfort?
Solitary epitome
barely seeds
in a world
that doesn't exist.
What feeds on them?
Consumes humanity?
Death gorges on the flesh,
stripping it to marrowbones.
Left with nothing
and exposed to all.
Life is a blessing
and a curse.
Abandoned one-way ticket
on desolate white sands,
left without a compass
and brandish to all.
A badge of honor
with scaring welts.
Trapped inside infinity,
the absurdity of chaos.
A trail leads somewhere,
it's a hallucination of refuge.
Against tunnels, alleyways,
knotty twists, lumpy turns,
their eyes squeezed by fractured light.
A chamber shrouded in mist,
where a staircase leads to Heaven,
towards sheen reflective impressions,
golden crystal chandeliers,
channels of jeweled clusters,
and grandeur wax statues.
A parable within mirages,
enticingly beautiful,
that melts away
with a single touch.
Copyrighted © 2001-2011
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