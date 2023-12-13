The perception: a moldy stigma

permeates the soul,

it's a never-ending cycle.

No mercy from clouded tyranny?

No end to chronic illness?



Caressing nullity

as cowardice prevails,

no sentimental value

in this unfurnished vessel.



No arc back

for one cog is split in half,

broken twice,

the dream is lost.



Where's God?

No one to comfort?



Solitary epitome

barely seeds

in a world

that doesn't exist.

What feeds on them?

Consumes humanity?



Death gorges on the flesh,

stripping it to marrowbones.



Left with nothing

and exposed to all.

Life is a blessing

and a curse.



Abandoned one-way ticket

on desolate white sands,

left without a compass

and brandish to all.

A badge of honor

with scaring welts.



Trapped inside infinity,

the absurdity of chaos.



A trail leads somewhere,

it's a hallucination of refuge.

Against tunnels, alleyways,

knotty twists, lumpy turns,

their eyes squeezed by fractured light.



A chamber shrouded in mist,

where a staircase leads to Heaven,

towards sheen reflective impressions,

golden crystal chandeliers,

channels of jeweled clusters,

and grandeur wax statues.



A parable within mirages,

enticingly beautiful,

that melts away

with a single touch.

Copyrighted © 2001-2011

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