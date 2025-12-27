How To Kill Your Popular TV Series, Your Movie, Or Your Entire Franchise...

People didn't believe me when I said this scene was trending on Twitter (X), and how it basically killed off any excitement I had for watching the final season of Stranger Things, which is Season Five I think…? 🤔

No action packed scenes with mayhem and destruction, that's for sure. 🤬 No gripping dialogue here either.

Yeah… this is exactly how you kill off your popular TV drama, your books, your movies, your video games, and so on.

Hollywood is dead to me and so is Netflix. 😑

By adding WOKE shit to it… nobody wants to watch this at all. Not even the Gays themselves… and the pure cringe of this scene. Yikes! 😬

Thanks Netflix and Hollywood for ruining everything and destroying Gay/Lesbian characters and making them NOT relatable to human beings whatsoever. You failed in that process so badly.

And then you wonder why the majority of people roll their eyes in disgust and hate Gay/Lesbian characters in any kind of genre, because they're literally a fucking joke right now. 🙄

Another thing is that this just ends up hurting actual writers, who now have to work twice as hard to get people to read their stories or watch their shows…

At this point why even bother trying, since the Woke and LGBT Activists have ruined every franchise and now no one wants to see any piece of fiction that includes a gay character, a female woman, or a black character. 😒

And if you have all three, well then you're fucking screwed. 😵