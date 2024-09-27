If anyone read my previous notes, of pure anger and disappointment, you'll see that I was quite frustrated over how many popular Asian TV shows have ruined their entire franchise by having a second and third season.

I had just finished watching a highly rated show called, Alchemy of Souls. Amazing world-building, loved the character development, humor, story, plot, and just beautiful sets and cinematography all around.

The first season was 20 episodes long, but after the 20th episode everything was completely undone and any potential this show had was literally thrown in the trash.

Hence, my initial response of outrage…

Me flipping tables over this shit… 🤣

Yes, I had to share and vent out my frustrations. Deal with it.

Someone mentioned that maybe these show runners don't know if they'll ever get renewed for an additional season, which is why they end the way that they do… including forgetting how to write a satisfying conclusion that leaves it open-ended enough for a potential sequel.

But when they get a second chance, it's as if the story falls apart completely and they can't keep the audience engaged.

Many of these shows are actually based on popular mangas, webcomics, and graphic novels.

The blueprints and guidelines on how to end these shows are right there for the shows’ directors and producers. Unless, the manga is still ongoing by the original creators…

What happens is due to limited time and money, not to mention certain well-known actors working on multiple projects at the same time… they are having scheduling issues… this could be one of the major downfalls of these once beloved shows.

Me banging my head after wasting my time watching a great show just wither and die in a sea of nothingness…

Sweet Home is one example of how characters are so important to story and plot. First season was simply a masterpiece, but because it ended with a huge cliffhanger people demanded to see more.

The second season of Sweet Home started great with three action packed episodes and then it fizzled and died out like a fart in the wind.

We are introduced to new characters that have no backstories, no history, no motivations, no goals, and we don't give a shit about.

Meanwhile, we have main characters of the story taking a break from all the action sequences and are somewhere off screen… hiding in the shadows due to no reason whatsoever.

Season three… don’t even get me started on season three. Absolutely Godawful and huge waste of my time with constant flashbacks of season one, because quite frankly it was so much better… and in the end everyone dies or turns into monsters, leaving our three main characters from the beginning.

No resolution.

No explanation as to how and why they survived.

Then, we’re introduced to a new host of species and the show's done. It's over, folks!

Narration is added, because the audiences are considered idiots and they couldn't bother to explain the rest of the story with additional episodes.

Such lazy writing to the final ending of what could’ve been one of the best shows on Netflix.

Wish I could slap them directly and ask them WTF they were doing?!

This seems to be a universal problem for everyone in this industry, whether it's film production, video games, books, etc.

Cliffhangers galore and multiple seasons bring death to great stories. These tactics are the death of great TV shows, the death of franchises, and so on.

It can also be boiled down to one common enemy.

It's greed.

The opportunity to gain more money by milking these franchises for all they're worth. Always rushing to produce more… Quantity seems to be more important than quality these days.

There's no let's slow down, plan carefully, and think about this some more… there's no passion and effort in pumping these shows full of steroids: constant CGI, constant location changes, expensive scenery/sets, creature designs, etc etc.

Once the milk dries out, there's no replay value because we all know how it truly ends.

Why rewatch a great show when you know its conclusion is a garbled mess of plotholes, unanswered questions, and a convoluted heap of garbage with unfinished ideas that nobody decided to tie them all together and complete the missing pieces?

If only these directors and producers knew when to stop and take a break once in awhile, these popular shows wouldn't fail so miserably and burn to the ground as a result of mismanagement.

I’m 1000% done with this shit.

Leave a comment