Written March 19th, 2012.

“If there's a book that you want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it.” ~ Toni Morrison

Exactly how does anyone become a better writer? I'm asked this question a lot from novice writers. Why?! I have no idea! I'm not anyone special or popular. I'm not even a bestselling author, and yet people ask me all these writing questions as though I have all the answers.

Not only that but people come to me for advice and I'm just like, "Oh dear, why me?" :|

Now, don't get me wrong. I do love helping people, but I just wish I had enough experience to do more. Sometimes, I'll be in a writing chatroom when this happens or someone emails me a question on whatever site I'm on.

I'm glad that people feel so comfortable around me, but I'm not even considered an expert on all matters dealing with writing. However, this question isn't hard to answer. It's quite simple... I just read books. All kinds of books! I mostly read the classics, because I grew up with them. I read fiction sometimes, but I do read a lot of nonfiction. For anyone thinking about starting a career or a hobby in writing don't just read one particular genre. Read them all! I can't stress this enough, but if you only read one kind of book and genre, then you'll only know how to write one type of book or genre. Try experimental books.

Try books that aren't so popular. Don't always read every bestseller... I'm not trying to knock down every bestseller, but here's why I feel bestsellers aren't always good source material. Yes, they sell a million copies and everyone loves them. Some of them become popular movies and so on.

However, why I say this is because not a lot of bestsellers have such stellar writing. But please be open minded enough to try reading a few bestsellers (I'm saying that term loosely). However, don't force yourself to read a book, if you absolutely hate the book you're reading.

I sometimes have to force myself to read, which is odd, because I love to write so damn much. I do it because I'd like to know what works and what doesn't work for me. And many times I'll have a pen and actually mark up the bestsellers I've bought and read, circling mistakes that I don't want to make, etc. I know, I'm weird like that. Please know what you like and what you don't like.

We all have preferences! Don't read a book about serial killers, if you only want to write fantasy for the rest of your life. Don't read romance if you prefer action and adventure novels instead. However, if you want to know how to write every genre, I recommend you read one book of each.In addition, I wouldn't recommend to novice writers to imitate the writing style of other popular and experienced writers. I've noticed that not only will beginners do this... but they will even copy the same kind of characters and the same plot.

Yes, plagiarism is bad!

But please, please don't write a book with a summary like this "It's like Silent Hill, Resident Evil, Star Wars, Star Trek, and the Matrix."Here's a list of my favorite books that have been very helpful to me over the years. I have read them all, and many of these books I own already. These are mostly for newbie writers, and maybe even some older writers too.

LIST OF MY FAVORITE BOOKS TO HELP YOU BECOME A BETTER WRITER: (WITH LINKS TOO!)

Rejection, Romance, & Royalties: The Wacky World of a Working Writer by Laura Resnick- This is my favorite book of all time right now! I borrowed it at the library, but it only costs about $9.70 on Amazon, less than $10 bucks. Here's why... Laura Resnick is hilarious! At least you’ll have a good laugh with her book, but she really is being truthful about some of the horror tales of traditional publishing and what it’s actually like being paid to write novels for a living. I don’t know how she does it, but you’ll find a lot of humor and truth in this book. I have to say that I connected with this one really well and even nodded many times when she stated things about writers that we all go through. Take comfort in this book and read it whenever you’re struggling like mad to write something down on paper. Zen in the Art of Writing by Ray Bradbury - There's many versions of this book. But please do not get the Zen in the Art of Writing: Essays on Creativity instead. It's an okay book, but it's from other authors' view points, and doesn't really offer that much advice, in my opinion, besides life stories of other people who don't really have much importance. This book is a bit more expensive... about $25 bucks, but you can borrow it from the local library. I have to tell you that Ray Bradbury’s book is for those writers who get angry or depressed over their writing, who are always seeking perfection when there’s no such thing. He tells you how to find peace with your writing, which is what I’m trying to come to terms with. He gives you advice on how to actually enjoy writing as crazy as that sounds. Okay, I’m still learning as I go along here. On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft by Stephen King - I don't know about this 10th Anniversary Edition that came out recently...but if you can get the older version, that's even better. Stephen King does give you some really good advice; however, I think I've said this before in an older post... Stephen King is just being Stephen King. No one can really dictate to you on how to write correctly. Everyone has their own ways of writing and their own goals on how to get it done. Some people need to write every day and others don't. It just depends on how motivated you are, but please read his book. He does have some things that might help...or not. Just check it out anyway! Creating Character Emotions by Ann Hood - This is not a big book whatsoever (only 176 pages) and it's only $10 bucks too. However, don't be fooled by such a short book. Less is usually more when it comes down to Ann Hood. However, she goes through all the ranges of emotions your character may/will go through. She gives you clear examples of how to make your characters reveal their emotions through dialogue or details, rather than how writers are doing it today by telling us everything. Grammar Girl's Quick and Dirty Tips For Better Writing by Mignon Fogarty - Less than $10 bucks people! Her book is $8 bucks right now on Amazon and it's not a big book either! How many times do I need to mention this girl's book! She also has a website, but I still say...buy and read the book. She lists all the common mistakes, confusing phrases, and every grammar question you could possibly have is in this girl's book and website. Please please buy this book! She makes grammar look so easy. However, she explains it in such simple terms, you may actually believe grammar is easy to understand. It truly is a miracle that I now understand grammar all because of her. Thank God for Grammar Girl! How to Write Science Fiction & Fantasy by Orson Scott Card - Once again, you notice a pattern of the size of these books... this book is only 140 pages. Really! It's about $10-$14 bucks for a new book, but you could get it less either on Amazon or other places. Scott tells you how you can build worlds... yes, he tells you! He gives you questions to ask yourself and how you go about building a realistic world step by step. I'm not joking! I read this book all the time. You would think this book would have to be an encyclopedia with all the information he's giving you, but it's not rocket science. He gives it to you in simple terms... you know, in English folks? If you can read through this book, you'll be a lot wiser on how to create realistic cultures/worlds of your own. Also, if you still don't get it after reading this book just read The Hobbit and all books by J.R.R Tolkien. The 38 Most Common Fiction Writing Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them) by Jack M. Bickham - $10 bucks and you can solve most or all of your writing problems by reading this book. This is a great guide for all novice and beginner writers, who want to take their work seriously. Old writers can read this too, but some of the rules we’ve probably already broken. So, that doesn’t really help us. However, if you’re just starting out, I suggest you take a look at it and really learn and study it. I have the book by the way. I read it now and then for a good laugh, but what this book has is no laughing matter. Majority of writers (even me) will make at least one or two of these mistakes and have no idea. (Write Great Fiction Series)Book 1 - Characters, Emotion and Viewpoint, Book 2 - Description & Setting, Book 3- Dialogue, Book 4- Plot & Structure, and Book 5 - Revision & Self-Editing - These are 5 books! Five great books on each topic that all writers need help on. Each book is written by a different author (s), however, they have great advice and even exercises that you can try as you study them. I have the entire set! I love this series. If I'm stuck on revising something in my book, I just pick up Revision & Self-Editing and my problem is solved. I can find what I need just by the category and how easily these books are set up with each problem solving techniques. I never leave home without these books and I read them wherever I go... to the gym, at a coffee shop, or at home relaxing. I've bookmarked pages and high-lighted paragraphs. This is an amazing book series. If only they had some more books in this series like Finding an Editor and Selling & Marketing Your Own Books, I'd be in Heaven right now. Writer's Guide to Character Traits (Includes Profiles of Human behaviors and Personality Types) by Linda N. Edelstein, PH. D. - This is a thicker book by the way...at 378 pages. It's still a good resource if you want to study the human behavior and make realistic characters, especially if you're focusing on real-life drama and thrillers with serial killers, etc. I love this book as it lists the types of behaviors of all human beings. This book has it all when it comes to the personality and psychology of your character types. I cannot stress this enough, but if you need a badass villain that's truly sadistic/disturbing and realistic, then this is the book for you. This can help you come up with a badass villain. I love this book! Gives me so much information and not only that, but you can pick and choose which behaviors you'd like your characters to have. So, you can come up with a million different character types just using this one big book.

I hope these books help you in some way. I'm sure there's many other books that I forgot and didn't mention, but these 9 are my favorites so far. I'll probably mention other resources along the way, if I find any that are really helpful or engaging. Happy reading and good luck to you on your writing journey.

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