Hot Topics Of The Day #5

I’m going to make this video blog available (temporarily) to everyone to comment for a few hours or open for a day. We’ll see how long it takes before I start getting hate messages. lol xD! 🙄

This video is about some random topics I wanted to discuss. Hopefully, my voice isn't too low or too high.

Let me know if there's any audio quality issues that I still need to fix.

Thank you so much to the lovely people on Substack for liking, sharing, and commenting positive feedback on all my posts and blogs. You guys are really amazing! 😘❤️