Hot Topics Of The Day #4

I was able to get some free time to make this video. It’s about the controversy surrounding the Duffer Brothers and how they ruined their careers when Netflix aired their documentary about Stranger Things. It looked like they both didn’t even care about the Finale of Stranger Things, Season 5.

Also, I’ll be discussing about Iran and how the people there want freedom from the Islamic Regime while White Liberal Retarded Demoncrat Feminists in the West are complete suckers for Islam, Muslims, and Sharia Law.

Hope you guys enjoy! Thank you for watching.