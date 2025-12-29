Hot Topics Of The Day #3

I’m leaving comments open for everyone for a little bit and we’ll see how it goes… 😗

This video is basically about my honest opinions of what killed Netflix’s Stranger Things and some other popular topics that are trending on social media and X (Twitter) right now.

I had some issues with my microphone, but I cleaned it up. I hope my voice is loud enough and clear, since I’m trying to get better at speaking and talking. It’s hard enough waking up so early in the mornings and doing that right away. I hope in the future I can create more videos and speak out about how I feel about certain issues.