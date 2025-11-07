Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Hot Topics Of The Day #2

MY REACTION TO ZOHRAN WINNING
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

So this is another short video. It’s only 30 minutes or so. Basically, my reaction and my thoughts to the Communist/Socialist/Muslim Zohran Mamdani winning in New York City.

It’s not looking good, folks. 😒

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