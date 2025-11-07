Hot Topics Of The Day #2

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.336Hot Topics Of The Day #2MY REACTION TO ZOHRAN WINNINGW.D. LadyNov 07, 2025336ShareTranscriptSo this is another short video. It’s only 30 minutes or so. Basically, my reaction and my thoughts to the Communist/Socialist/Muslim Zohran Mamdani winning in New York City. It’s not looking good, folks. 😒Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDon’t Sleep Journal reply rulesDon’t Sleep JournalSubscribeAuthorsW.D. LadyRecent PostsAbout Using AI To Create Videos/Content And Other Topics...Jul 21 • W.D. LadyNew York Is Gone Forever!Jun 24 • W.D. LadyMy Opinion On California's Election, AI Articles, and More...Jun 8 • W.D. LadyPalworld Part 4May 22 • W.D. LadyMy Vacation, About AI Data Centers, And Other NewsMay 19 • W.D. LadyAI Data Centers Are Really Surveillance OperationsMay 18 • W.D. LadyWhy Are 12 Space Scientists Dead Or Missing?May 1 • W.D. LadyShadow-Banned And Censored On SubstackApr 21 • W.D. Lady