Frigid
A POEM FROM NIGHTMARISH REALITY SERIES
Image made with neural. love
Though morale is colorless
my heart crumples to a beat,
with overflowing enmity,
as bitter tongue jabs,
a wishful song is thy beacon
to steer beyond
thy reach of calamity.
Depart from flocks alone,
away from deserted junkyards,
echoes of bitter and sweet
those vindictive streets.
Duress lurks beneath thy surface,
stay back muddy souls,
they pollute thy water.
Cheerless days gone by
as lingering cockroaches dwell
beneath my swollen eye.
This poem is copyrighted and belongs to me only.
© 2014 - 2024 WDLady
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