Image made with neural. love

Though morale is colorless

my heart crumples to a beat,

with overflowing enmity,

as bitter tongue jabs,

a wishful song is thy beacon

to steer beyond

thy reach of calamity.





Depart from flocks alone,

away from deserted junkyards,

echoes of bitter and sweet

those vindictive streets.





Duress lurks beneath thy surface,

stay back muddy souls,

they pollute thy water.





Cheerless days gone by

as lingering cockroaches dwell

beneath my swollen eye.

This poem is copyrighted and belongs to me only.

© 2014 - 2024 WDLady

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