Flash Renegade Is Coming Back!

So, my sister domain site has finally been transferred over. I’m creating it on Squarespace, since it took several days to figure it out. I’m not even joking... I had to go through a lot of hoops to get it back, since I’d last been on Weebly and I completely forgot all my account information. You know, because I deleted it and didn’t think I would return.

I’ve tried ipage, Wordpress, Wix, Weebly, and Zyro. I have failed multiple times to keep anything running and this is my final chance. At least the main official site was always stable. However, many times due to limits in money & budget, artists failing me, and then losing my job during the Lockdowns... it seemed as though everything was working against me. I’m kind of grateful I had to go through that nonsense to realize that I needed to change a lot of what I’m building. I’m redoing things after much thought and consideration.

We shall see what other shit hits the fan this year and the following, but that domain name will always remain mine. I’ll be setting up my site (the look, character profiles, and blogs) and it’ll only be exclusively for my Flash Renegade project. It’s nice that my main official site (www.nightmarishreality.com) could have different blogs too, but let me be honest here... since I bought the domain in the beginning of 2017, I’ve always wanted it to be connected with my project.

No one else can have that or claim it as their own. Thank Goodness for that! ^__^

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