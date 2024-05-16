I don't write real journal entries or blogs anymore, if ever. I took a break from it for four-five years. Now, it’s so strange blogging for the heck of it. For almost ten years I had a WordPress account for all my personal thoughts and musings; I used it to document about my self-publishing adventures––how I published and edited my first novel. However, I was eventually shadow-banned for certain political views and that’s kind of how I hit a road block.

Me everyday…

At first, I didn’t give up though and continued blogging; I went to other social media sites and wrote about my life. But found myself blacklisted and even censored. Minds was probably the only place left for me and I decided to post my chapters, my movie and TV reviews... until they had so many bugs and glitches on the site that I couldn’t even find my blogs anymore. When I created my official site it was before COVID and I thought that nothing bad could happen. Boy, was I so wrong about that! I guess third time’s a charm. So here we go...once again from the starting board.

Anyway, I finally have some free time to myself and have come to the conclusion that now is the perfect moment to get back to writing. But we'll see how that goes... The past two days I've been cleaning and doing chores around the house, since Tuesday.

Getting things that I had put off for months (or even years ago) to the side are now completed, and I’m finally getting my shit back in order, which is a wonderful sign. I organized my space, so there's less clutter in my life. Thank goodness! Now that everything is neat and arranged the way that it should be, I can actually work on myself and get much needed rest –– not to mention focus all my creative energy on productive tasks at hand.

Thinking about what I should write about.

I'm grateful to have this opportunity to reflect on what I really want to do in the future. It’s been hard working nonstop (sometimes I work six to nine days straight), and struggling to survive has taken its toll on my body and mental state. With the grace of God, I’m able to get by and have a career that is fulfilling, yet challenging. I have days when its very hectic and busy while others can be slow, depending on the season.

These past few weeks the weather has been extremely hot and we’ve had severe thunderstorms constantly in the mornings and evenings...to the point that we’ve lost power completely or had blackouts for several hours. Regardless of the turbulent weather patterns, I’m always prepared for the worst.

I still have a couple of minor tasks this week to complete, but it's nothing too complicated. This would be the first time having a long hiatus from work; most often it's a couple of days off, but I was able to extend it. I can spend a whole day writing down my thoughts and ideas. What an awesome feeling! Reminds me of how I was younger and all I did was write constantly for weeks on end.

Another reason I needed this break was I kept getting sick. This is why it’s always important to get enough rest, so the body can heal and recover. Stress plays a huge role in general, affecting your behavior and your well-being, and it can have negative physical effects on your body too. I’ll be doing stretches and exercises in the upcoming days to get the blood going.

Just gotta be careful I don’t break a leg in the process…

I really need to get back in the habit of working out, because my health is more important than anything else and having that extra boost of energy does help improve one’s mood. I think I’ve done enough journaling for one day. Hopefully, I’ll be able to discuss more about future projects in mind, and get back into writing on a daily basis, like before.

I’m not sure if people are interested in what I have to say, seeing as there’s so many distractions in the world today. TikTok, Internet, Youtube, and cellphones. Someone with ADD (like myself) it’s hard to actually sit down in a chair and clear your mind of all the responsibilities of the real world. Wish me good luck, because I might need it. Take care everyone and have a great day! Thank you for reading, if you made it this far.

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