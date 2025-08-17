Article written on March 19th, 2007.

The relationship between film and reality in the theories of Siegfriend Kracauer, Bela Balazs, Maya Deren, and Stephen Prince are alike, yet vary in the ways that they viewed films. Each theorist saw the cinematic aspect of the film image uniquely different than the other did.

Kracauer argued that realism was the most important function of cinema. He stated that the properties of film could be broken down to the basic and technical properties, which are similar to photography. He also mentions about the two main tendencies, the realistic and the formative. In the realistic tendency, one feature is the objective deals with the movement of the camera and the editing of the film.

Second, is the staging of sets and actions. Kracauer stated that settings may also represent reality as seen by the viewer. Staging real life may actually suggest more of an illusion to realism than if it had been an actual event. Two examples of a realism film would be Jafar’s The Mirror and Berlin: The Symphony of a City.

In The Mirror, Mina is walking around the street corner to get to the nearest phone booth. The camera is following her in a 360-degree circle and she is at a medium shot, crossing streets packed with cars and buses. This is a long take, because there is no cutting or breaking up of the scene when Mina leaves the school in order to make a phone call to her mother. We see the cars constantly passing Mina, the people in the background, and the sound of the traffic.

The Mirror (1997)

The entire scene might have been staged to represent the reality of Mina’s world, which can also be closely related to the viewer’s reality. Kracauer mentioned that if the viewer felt that they were watching a real event on the screen, it is the settings, which conveyed the impression of reality as if they were shot on location.

Kracauer states, “Of all the technical properties of film the most general and indispensable is editing. It serves to establish a meaningful continuity of shot and is therefore unthinkable in photography. Among the more special cinematic techniques are some which have been taken over from photography—e.g. the close-up, soft-focus picture, the use of negatives, double or multiple exposure, etc.”

Another theorist is Bela Balazas, who would oppose views mentioned by Kracauer was against realism of any sort. He focused on the cinematic and filmic qualities of formalist cinema, which imitated reality more so as an illusion. He believed that techniques, such as the close-ups, flashbacks, and dissolves did not make a formalist film. It was the way that they were employed to represent an illusion of reality.

From the article Bela Balazs and the Tradition of Formalism, Bela states “The theorist whom I have labeled “formative” all believe that the cinema serves a symbolic function when it simply reproduces reality. It serves an aesthetic function when it forces use to attend in a special way (via its unnatural techniques) to that reality.”

An example of Bela’s theory is Wild Strawberries near the beginning of the film, where Isak has his first dream sequence. There is a close-up of Isak in bed in a dim room. The camera cuts to him at a medium shot walking alone in a deserted street. It cuts to a close-up of Isak, who then looks up. We see a close-up of a large clock that has no hands. Isak takes out his pocket watch and he stares at it.

Wild Strawberries (1975)

We see a close-up of the smaller watch in his hand, which does not tell time. Later on in the scene, is a long shot of a coffin falling out of a black carriage with no rider. Isak is at a medium shot when he takes a step closer and a hand (that was sticking out of the coffin) grabs for his hand. The camera zooms closer to Isak’s face as he struggles to free himself from the clutches of death. It then cuts to his dead self next to the casket and back to Isak, until the image blurs.

Bela also argued that defamiliarizing an object would bring attention to itself and that would emphasize the object within the frame in a more dramatic way. This would add an extra layer or meaning to the object, which would force the audience to look at it more closely. Bela states that flashbacks and dream sequences are a distortion of time, but they do correspond to a naturalistic setting.

“Good editing starts trains of ideas and gives them a definite direction. In such films we can see a sort of inner film of associations running within the human consciousness.”

Bela was fully against cinema copying other artistic styles, such as the avant-garde films. He wanted films to copy and imitate life. Bela was into the more psychological drama, which could reveal hidden metaphors or underlined meanings to the audience through gestures, objects, and people. From there, viewers could find between the two: a reality and truth. Such filmic qualities of a formalistic film according to Bela can reveal the laws of nature and gives cinema the power by illuminating things to an audience.

Stephen Prince argues that digital imaging is challenging audience’s perceptual realism of film.

Stephen states that “This approach to film realism—and it is, perhaps, the most basic theoretical understanding of film realism—is rooted in the view that photographic images, unlike paintings or line drawings, are indexical signs: they are causally or existentially connected to their referents.”

This means that these CGI photographic versions of dinosaurs, robots, sea creatures, etc are likely to be viewed more as a “reality-effect,” which are produced by binary codes from a computer. These images are referentially fictional and fake, but with perceptual realism, it describes the relationship between the images and the viewer’s perception of that image. This includes images that are both real and not real. Images that are imaginary and do not exist, can be perceived as being realistic to the eyes of an audience.

Finding Nemo would be an example of a film created entirely by CGI. The audience knows that all the characters, including Dory and Marvin can’t really talk, but the way that they move and behave are based somewhat on fish characteristics. In one scene, Marvin bumps into Dory while trying to follow a boat where a driver took his son.

Finding Nemo (2003)

The two fish are at a long shot and Dory claims to have spotted the boat. Marvin starts to chase Dory, but due to short-term memory loss, Dory forgets. The entire chase sequence consists of rapid moving long shots and jump cuts.

Stephen states when an audience is watching an image on the screen they rely on their perceptual correspondences. In addition, even though the fish in Finding Nemo are artificial they are representations of marine life and are perceptually realistic to the viewers.

“Siegfried Kracauer noted his theory of cinema, which he subtitled “the redemption of physical reality,” rests upon the assumption that film is essentially an extension of photography and therefore shares with that medium a marked affinity for the visible world around us.”

Previously, Kracauer stated that if a staged set can imitate real life, it might be able to make the audience believe the illusion rather than if it was a real life event. He may not like the idea of talking fish, but if Dory and Marvin were a true representation of real marine life taken from photography then he might agree that the CGI image can present events, people, and animals more realistically.

Finding Nemo has close-ups, flashbacks, and dissolves, but these features do not always mean that it has formalistic qualities. Bela Belazas may see the cinematic qualities of CGI as imitating life and revealing human truths through dramatic and psychological storytelling. However, Maya Deren may disagree completely with CGI images and see it only as a Hollywood gimmick for using special effects merely as a spectacle.

Maya Deren believed in the creative uses of realism through cinematography. She totally opposed the Hollywood style of films, because she mentioned they use “graphic arts” in their films to make meaning, rather than using film as a medium of expression.

According to Maya, she states “By ‘controlled accident,’ I mean the maintenance of a delicate balance between what is there spontaneously and naturally as evidence of the independent life of actuality, and the persons and activities which are deliberately introduced into the scene.”

Maya believed that filmmakers should use film to capture life’s spontaneous moments and to not sacrifice any objects that are within the frame. By keeping the elements of nature, it is being true to the actual event.

Maya states that using editing in films is not entirely bad because it can create a new meaning according to the images’ function. Editing in films can become a structure of the film through distorting time and space, freezing action, and repetition.

An example of Maya’s theories is from her own films, Meshes of the Afternoon and At Land. In Meshes of the Afternoon, we see a close-up of Maya’s feet walking. When Maya takes a step towards herself (sleeping in the chair), the camera cuts to the next scenery.

Meshes of the Afternoon (1943)

We see Maya step on the grass, then on a sandy beach, and last a carpet floor. In At Land, the beginning sequence, Maya is lying on the seashore and the waves are crashing over her. She is at a long shot and the waves begin to reverse, revealing Maya on the sand, but she is not wet.

The camera cuts to a close-up of her face and Maya opens her eyes. She then gets up and walks away from the beach. Maya is at a medium shot as she sees a big tree log. She starts to climb upward and the camera cuts to close-ups of her feet on large wooden branches.

The camera cuts to Maya sticking her head from under a table and she begins to crawl across the table, where people are talking nearby. The camera pans as she crawls on the table, but it cuts to her crawling through the bushes in broad daylight, and it cuts back to the table.

According to Maya, scenes that combined different locations and places were made whole by continuity and through movement. Maya was not trying to put any one particular meaning to her films, but she wanted to create conceptual ideas. The avant-garde movement and abstract thought was what inspired Maya to use film as a tool to express reality rather than the “plastic arts” of Hollywood.

Maya states that, “If cinema is to take its place beside the others as a full-fledged art form, it must cease merely to record realities that own nothing of their actual existence to the film instrument. Instead, it must create a total experience so much out of the very nature of that instrument as to be inseparable from its means.”

Theorist Kracauer may have liked how Maya was thinking with reality as an art with its close connection to the photographic image. He also may agree with her on the editing that as long as it helps structure the film rather than the film structures itself around the techniques it serves its purpose.

Although, Bela would probably disagree that Maya was not revealing anything new without the use of defamilarization. Stephen may have been neutral to the fact that Maya was against using digital images, but was establishing a referent to the perceptual reality of what she was showing in her films. With the use of conceptual thought, Maya was trying to point out the viewers’ relationship in correspondence to the image and that of reality.

Copyrighted © 2007

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