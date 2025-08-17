Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Scott J's avatar
Scott J
Aug 17, 2025

Around and around my mind went. Trying to understand and decide who I agreed with most. Dangit! I think I agreed with them all. I had not seen all the movies mentioned, but the description and explanation of the film event and meaning was fun and interesting to follow.

What an informative article to open your eyes and mind to reasons, meanings and possibilities in nearly every form of film.

I enjoyed that.

Thank you.

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