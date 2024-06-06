Written February 12th, 2012.

“In old days books were written by men of letters and read by the public. Nowadays books are written by the public and read by nobody.”

I found this and thought I'd share it with those who are interested in self-publishing. It's just good for self-publishing authors to know that you are never alone, even throughout history there were those who struggled before us. I haven't read all of these books actually (I really should though), but I have heard of them in my life, since they are part of history.

I have to say that I'm a big fan of Beatrix Potter ever since I was a child. I loved reading her books about Peter Rabbit and enjoyed her cute drawings and illustrations. I believe there was also a movie made about her as well that came out a while ago. In addition, I do believe I've seen either A Time to Kill or The Bridges of Madison County, but it's been so long I can't even remember. I have read other books from the authors below as the list goes on. Here's the original site here: Link (However, I've added authors' names to books that just had a title).

The Elements of Style by William Strunk, Jr. and his student E. B. White (I think I read this in an English class once...)

Deepak Chopra- I think he's still alive folks! As a global leader and pioneer in the field of mind-body medicine, Chopra transforms the way the world views physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and social wellness. Known as a prolific author of over sixty books with eighteen New York Times best sellers in both the fiction and non fiction categories.

Gertrude Stein- (Famous Female Writer!) (February 3, 1874 – July 27, 1946) was an American writer, poet and art collector who spent most of her life in France.

Zane Grey- (January 31, 1872 – October 23, 1939) was an American author best known for his popular adventure novels and stories that presented an idealized image of the Old West. Riders of the Purple Sage (1912) was his bestselling book. In addition to the success of his printed works, they later had second lives and continuing influence when adapted as films and TV productions. As of 2007, 110 films, one TV episode, and a series, Dick Powell's Zane Grey Theater, had been made that were based loosely on his novels and short stories.

Upton Beall Sinclair- (September 20, 1878 – November 25, 1968), was an American author and one-time candidate for governor of California who wrote close to one hundred books in many genres. He achieved popularity in the first half of the twentieth century, acquiring particular fame for his classic muckraking novel, The Jungle (1906).

Carl Sandburg- (January 6, 1878 – July 22, 1967) was an American writer and editor, best known for his poetry. He won three Pulitzer Prizes, two for his poetry and another for a biography of Abraham Lincoln.

Ezra Pound- (30 October 1885 – 1 November 1972) was an American expatriate poet and critic and a major figure in the early modernist movement in poetry. He became known for his role in developing Imagism, which, in reaction to the Victorian and Georgian poets, favored tight language, unadorned imagery, and a strong correspondence between the verbal and musical qualities of the verse and the mood it expressed. His best-known works include Ripostes (1912), Hugh Selwyn Mauberley (1920), and his unfinished 120-section epic, The Cantos, which consumed his middle and late career, and was published between 1917 and 1969. Working in London in the early 20th century as foreign editor of several American literary magazines, Pound helped to discover and shape the work of contemporaries such as T. S. Eliot, James Joyce, Robert Frost, and Ernest Hemingway.

Mark Twain- I would hope you know this one, because if you don't, go read his books right now. Two of my favorite novels from him are The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1876), and its sequel, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1885),the latter often called "the Great American Novel.”

Edgar Rice Burroughs- (September 1, 1875 – March 19, 1950) was an American author, best known for his creation of the jungle hero Tarzan and the heroic Mars adventurer John Carter, although he produced works in many genres.

Stephen Crane- (November 1, 1871 – June 5, 1900) was an American novelist, short story writer, poet and journalist. Prolific throughout his short life, he wrote notable works in the Realist tradition as well as early examples of American Naturalism and Impressionism. He is recognized by modern critics as one of the most innovative writers of his generation.

George Bernard Shaw- (26 July 1856 – 2 November 1950) was an Irish playwright and a co-founder of the London School of Economics. Although his first profitable writing was music and literary criticism, in which capacity he wrote many highly articulate pieces of journalism, his main talent was for drama, and he wrote more than 60 plays. Nearly all his writings address prevailing social problems, but have a vein of comedy which makes their stark themes more palatable. Shaw examined education, marriage, religion, government, health care, and class privilege.

Anais Nin- (Another Famous Female Writer!) (February 21, 1903 – January 14, 1977) was a French-Cuban author, based at first in France and later in the United States, who published her journals, which span more than 60 years, beginning when she was 11 years old and ending shortly before her death, her erotic literature, and short stories. A great deal of her work, including Delta of Venus and Little Birds, was published posthumously.

Thomas Paine- (One of the Founding Fathers!) was an English author, pamphleteer, radical, inventor, intellectual, revolutionary, and one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. He has been called "a corsetmaker" by trade, a journalist by profession, and a propagandist by inclination.”

Adelina Virginia Wolff- (Famous Female Writer!) was an English author, essayist, publisher, and writer of short stories, regarded as one of the foremost modernist literary figures of the twentieth century.

E.E. Cummings- (October 14, 1894 – September 3, 1962), often written by others in lowercase letters as e.e. cummings (in the style of some of his poems), was an American poet, painter, essayist, author, and playwright. His body of work encompasses approximately 2,900 poems, two autobiographical novels, four plays and several essays, as well as numerous drawings and paintings. He is remembered as a preeminent voice of 20th century poetry, as well as one of the most popular.

Edgar Allen Poe- If you haven't read any of his poems, then that's truly sad. The Raven, anyone? Not to mention, he self-published and printed out 50 copies of his first book... no one bought them! :/

Rudyard Kipling- (30 December 1865 – 18 January 1936) was an English poet, short-story writer, and novelist chiefly remembered for his celebration of British imperialism, tales and poems of British soldiers in India, and his tales for children. Kipling received the 1907 Nobel Prize for Literature.

Henry David Thoreau- was an American author, poet, philosopher, abolitionist, naturalist, tax resister, development critic, surveyor, historian, and leading transcendentalist. He is best known for his book Walden, a reflection upon simple living in natural surroundings, and his essay Civil Disobedience, an argument for individual resistance to civil government in moral opposition to an unjust state.

Benjamin Franklin- One of our most popular founding fathers! Just look him up.

Walt Whitman- was an American poet, essayist and journalist. A humanist, he was a part of the transition between transcendentalism and realism, incorporating both views in his works. Whitman is among the most influential poets in the American canon, often called the father of free verse. His work was very controversial in its time, particularly his poetry collection Leaves of Grass, which was described as obscene for its overt sexuality.

Alexandre Dumas- was a French writer, best known for his historical novels of high adventure which have made him one of the most widely read French authors in the world. Many of his novels, including The Count of Monte Cristo, The Three Musketeers, Twenty Years After, and The Vicomte de Bragelonne were originally serialized. He also wrote plays and magazine articles and was a prolific correspondent. Born in poverty, Dumas was the grandson of a French nobleman and a Haitian slave.