Written April 5, 2020.

Warning!

This movie has some Yaoi and focuses on the relationship of two young classmates. It's not graphic whatsoever, but some people might find this topic highly controversial.

Dou Kyu Sei (known as Classmates) came out in 2016. It’s a slice of life anime film, which is broken up into several parts and mainly focuses on the relationship of two high school boys. It's based on the manga of the same name, which I have read to get a more in depth look into the characters themselves.

Shoko Nakajima is the director, and from looking at his profile… this is the first and only film that he’s ever directed in his entire career. Which can be both good and bad if you think about it.

However, this movie is simply beautiful in every way. It has a compelling story, well developed characters, and lots of memorable scenes that make it a classic in my book.

I definitely look forward to seeing more films directed by Shoko Nakajima, and I hope and pray that he continues his filmography.

Please for the love of God make more films in the future.

Okay, Spoilers!

If you hate the thought of two boys slowly becoming friends and falling in love with each other or if seeing them kiss will cause you to riot in the streets… this is NOT for you.

This movie contains elements of yaoi, but it’s so tame compared to others I’ve watched, there’s nothing overly sexual. It’s not graphic at all and I’d still give it a PG-13 rating, if people were wondering how I’d rate this.

The scenes are gorgeously drawn and there’s plenty of comedy and drama. Even though it's based off the manga with the same title, there’s no vulgar language and there’s no nudity. The manga does explain more, since the movie can only do so much in a short time frame. In the book, there are a few curse words, but it's not like kids don't say things like that in school anyway.

In fact, I didn’t even know this was a love story, because I just thought it was a short independent film about how two boys became friends in school, grew up, and eventually moved away or graduated.

The two boys in the film are complete opposites. One of them is a nerd, who’s very quiet, Sajou. The other boy (the blond haired one), Kusakabe, is very popular and plays the guitar in a rock band.

One day, Kusakabe forgets his lunch and goes back to class; he suddenly spots Sajou trying to sing and memorize the words to their chorus recital. However, Sajou is not like other boys and often keeps to himself, but today... Kusakabe decides to offer some help and provide him with some singing lessons. Over the course of a couple of days, Kusakabe teaches Sajou how to sing and memorize the words of the song.

Their teacher decides to have all the boys in class perform on stage, since everyone's practiced so hard and they're all in-synced with the piano and what not. As the date gets closer to the recital, Sajou and Kusakabe sit down beside a water fountain and get something to drink at one of the vending machines.

Kusakabe asks why Sajou wanted to sing so much and whether he had an interest in the teacher, who is an older man. However, Sajou is shy about this line of questioning.

All of a sudden, Sajou drops his water bottle and Kusakabe tries to pick it up for him.

They both walk towards the bottle, but then Kusakabe accidentally touches Sajou's hand. His heart beats and he grabs Sajou by the neck and kisses him instantly.

Sajou is obviously in shock and blushes madly. Realizing what just happened, Kusakabe runs away in fear, panicking like crazy over what he did. From that moment on, their relationship from friends becomes more than that.

As soon as they go on stage the next day to perform for the recital, Kusakabe breaks down crying in front of all the other boys. The teacher is confused as to what is going on and Kusakabe runs off in fear.

However, Sajou chases after Kusakabe and tries to catch up to him.

When Kusakabe stops, he confesses to Sajou that he loves him, even though they've only known each other for a few days. Sajou is shocked by this revelation. A bunch of staff members from the school go looking for the boys; Kusakabe and Sajou both hide inside a small building, where they keep the extra equipment or trash, either one.

Kusakabe asks Sajou if his glasses gets in the way of kissing, and Sajou, being the freaking shy one, can't answer that question. They remain quiet, since the staff members are literally right outside the door, searching for them. The teachers have no idea what these two boys are doing.

Once again, Kusakabe takes the lead and kisses Sajou a second time.

From that point onward, Kusakabe follows Sajou on his way to school and practically everywhere he goes. Even though Sajou is reluctant, he eventually gives in despite refusing a couple of times. He's afraid of what people may think, especially the other boys on campus.

Rumors begin to spread about their relationship, and yet Kusakabe just ignores it all. He doesn't give a fuck. However, Sajou is considered an outcast by many of the students there, since he's different for obvious reasons.

At some point, Sajou and one of the main teachers have a private meeting to discuss his final exit exam and about his love life. The teacher tries to take advantage of poor Sajou, saying that Kusakabe is only using him, since there's no girls on the campus. The teacher tells Sajou that Kusakabe will leave him, once he graduates and sees girls for the first time outside... as if he doesn't see enough of them already when he leaves school, but I digress.

As soon as the teacher tries to kiss Sajou, Kusakabe storms into the room, beats up the teacher, and drags Sajou away from the creep.

After they get away from that crazy teacher, Kusakabe asks Sajou if they can start dating now and Sajou finally agrees to it. In a way, he's thankful and relieved that Kusakabe rescued him from the clutches of that pervert.

Kusakabe is freaking hilarious!

Their relationship blossoms and Kusakabe asks Sajou to come watch him play his guitar, since he'll be playing in his rock band for the last time. Sajou agrees to it, eager to see his partner's performance in front of a live audience, but then he deeply ends up regretting it more than ever after seeing how the girls are asking Kusakabe out on a date.

Eventually, Sajou is heartbroken and storms off drunk. He stops answering his phone and wanders in some empty park.

Kusakabe somehow finds him, running like a madman, and confronts him in the wildest scene.

He asks Sajou how the performance went and Sajou is angry, after being pounced on just seconds ago. Kusakabe tells Sajou he's an idiot to think that he'd start dating girls. Not to mention, Kusakabe says Sajou is beautiful just the way he is and to stop thinking he's not perfect or not good enough to be loved...

They make up and Sajou feels better that Kusakabe will remain by his side forever.

Anyway, there's so many good scenes in this film and to me this is a classic for me. It shows that two completely different people can actually fall in love, despite all odds and obstacles. I loved how the relationship is a slow burn at times and nothing felt rushed or forced in this adaptation.

From beginning to end, this movie is a treat. There's thought and effort into the story and the characters, so you don't ever feel bored. However, like I said before this film isn't for everybody.

I love this movie and I'm going to give it an A+ rating.

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