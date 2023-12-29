Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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S.A. Dehnadi's avatar
S.A. Dehnadi
Sep 9, 2025

I was really moved by reading this review. I can assure you I'll be in tears more than once watching the anime itself till the end.

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