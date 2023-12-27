Substack keeps bringing up this chat feature. So RAWR! I’ve added it…don’t know if anyone is actually going to use it. But if you have any comments, suggestions, and questions about the Nightmarish Reality Series feel free to send me a message. If the chat works, maybe I’ll use it and if it doesn’t, I’ll just put it away.

Below is just Substack explaining how to join and to get the app. Don’t want to change it, because it’s useful information and I’m still learning the ropes myself.

Today I’m announcing a brand new addition to my Substack publication: the Don’t Sleep Journal subscriber chat.

This is a conversation space in the Substack app that I set up exclusively for my subscribers — kind of like a group chat or live hangout. I’ll post short prompts, thoughts, and updates that come my way, and you can jump into the discussion.

To join our chat, you’ll need to download the Substack app, now available for both iOS and Android. Chats are sent via the app, not email, so turn on push notifications so you don’t miss conversation as it happens.

How to get started

Download the app by clicking this link or the button below. Substack Chat is now available on both iOS and Android.

Get app

Open the app and tap the Chat icon. It looks like two bubbles in the bottom bar, and you’ll see a row for my chat inside.

That’s it! Jump into my thread to say hi, and if you have any issues, check out Substack’s FAQ.

Join chat

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