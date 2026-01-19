Don Lemon Brings Rioters To Terrorize A Church In Minneapolis

This video is from Warren Smith and I'm just sharing it for everyone to see the truth.

Don Lemon is a piece of shit. I hope that he is sued and arrested for basically terrorizing these Christians, who were trying to worship God on Sunday.

Don started asking questions to the Preacher, who wanted them to peacefully leave. None of these shouting, screaming rioters stopped out of respect nor left by the way.

These innocent Christians had to leave the Church and Don recently said in an interview that they were “Entitled White Supremacists.”

What the hell?! 😐

Would Don Lemon have done this to Muslims at a Mosque while they're praying?

We all know the answer to this one, folks. 🙄