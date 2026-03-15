*This is a free-style writing for the heck of it. There may be some spelling and grammatical errors. Please, keep that in mind. This genre will be under fantasy and adventure.*

A LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS

OTHER CHAPTERS:

Chapter 1 - The Unicorn With the Majestic Coat

Chapter 2 - The Darkened Heart

Chapter 3 - The Day Of Great Sorrow

Chapter 5 - The Unicorn With The Heart Of Gold

Titan and The Golden Armor

The Tale of The Great King’s Stallion

CHAPTER 4

A whitish, gray paw with bloody claws touched a white, sandy beach. The great beast emerged from out of the Darkness of Rot. He stopped in front of the seashore, where the aqua-green oceans were still untouched by his hate. His deformed face and jaw indicated a diseased abomination. No one could reason with him. No one could stop the madness that had infected his mind and soul.

“KILL HER, KILL HER, KILL HER.” His rage was unyielding and he would destroy anything in sight.

It didn’t matter if it was human or not.

“EVERYTHING BEAUTIFUL MUST DIE!” He shouted out pure nonsense.

Hollow kept his distance from the Master and lowered his head in sadness. “He never used to be like this…” he thought.

The little Rock Troll watched in silence as his Master’s sickness contaminated the oceans and the beach, where mountain ranges and cliffs were not far off. No one could touch the Master—his blood was poisoned with hate and full of unstable, dark magic.

One bite or scratch from the Master would be instant death to anyone brave enough to come close to him. Nothing could harm the Master, for he even managed to survive human weaponry. Not even fire could destroy him, since he had been burned alive many times before—he could easily regrow additional limbs and claws.

“SHE MUST DIE, DIE, DIE.” The beast roared, making his presence known throughout the world.

“EVERYTHING MUST DIE. ALL GOOD MUST PERISH. ALL BEAUTY SHALL WITHER AWAY AND DIE.”

The Master resembled a gigantic silvery, grayish fox wolf—a rabid combination of mixed species. There was no light in his eyes, just a void of pitch blackness that was deeper than any of the trenches in the darkest oceans. But his facial features were so distorted and horrific looking that he almost appeared demonic.

His pointed ears and both sides of his face had cancerous red sores that looked like multiple eyes. His two large eyes were so full of darkness and blood, it was as if at any given moment they’d pop right out of his sockets.

“ALL UNICORNS MUST DIE. BEAUTY MUST DIE. INNOCENCE MUST DIE, DIE, DIE.” The Master rambled on and on, vomiting up blood, bile, and black substance all over the clean oceans and beaches.

Hollow could only watch in dismay; he cried softly behind a large rock. Wiping his tears, he was at a loss of having any hope to save his Master and didn’t know what to do exactly. What could a small Rock Troll like himself do in that situation?

Hollow heard the Master’s mighty footsteps, shaking the ground wherever he went. His Master was persistent in killing the last earth unicorns—it was driving him crazy to the point of no return. Hollow knew that there was nothing he could actually say or do to change the final outcome.

The Darkness of Rot would soon spread to the other side of the world, infecting the bright aqua-green oceans, and everything from the trees to the wildlife would be dead in a matter of days…

The mud on Petronella was drying up fast and it started weighing her down. It caked to her skin like glue and since there was no rain and no water anywhere, she couldn’t simply wash it off. Removing it entirely was another struggle. Having not eaten in days, Petronella’s movements were rather sluggish. She was tired and weak from her journey.

She eventually sat down on the ground, feeling her eyes getting drowsy. She needed to rest, and yet she had to remain alert at all times. Since she was alone, she had to keep a watch out for any predators. Petronella collapsed out of pure exhaustion. Falling into a deep sleep, she was unaware of her surroundings. After a few hours, Petronella opened her eyes and noticed a tiny rock moving closer and closer to her.

“What are you?” Petronella was dazed and her vision still blurred.

When she lifted her head, she realized it was the same rock she had seen earlier.

“The trembling little rock on the mountain?” she asked.

She realized something and put her hoof on the rock, which was acting out of the ordinary.

“Why is a rock following me?” Petronella blinked, still completely out of it.

She put her head on the ground and huffed out as she was too tired to move, too hungry and dying of thirst. The rock sprouted arms and feet. It had a human-like face, but it wasn’t human at all. Petronella’s stomach growled and she figured this might be her last resting place. She didn’t have the energy to move whatsoever.

The Rock Troll, Hollow, poked at her nose. Petronella just blinked at him. Hollow climbed over her large nostrils and sat down.

“Master will be here very soon,” Hollow whispered, but he didn’t seem so happy. Petronella stared at him.

“What are you? You’re not a rock.”

“The name’s Hollow. I’m sorry we have to meet like this…”

Hollow climbed down her nose and with watery eyes he knew her exact fate. “I’m sorry about your family––I didn’t know... if only I was taller and bigger I could help save you and my Master.”

Petronella heard a loud breathing sound behind her. Hollow ran for cover and turned back into a rock. A massive paw with extended claws stepped out of the shadows. Petronella saw the red eyes full of absolute hate. They were menacing and terrifying, because there was only darkness inside of them. Black substance was dripping from the beast’s mouth as it came behind Petronella.

Petronella thought she was dreaming again, but once she saw its hideous yellowish teeth and jaws coming closer for the kill she snapped back to reality. The beast lunged at her, but with one strong kick of her back hind leg Petronella was strong enough to push the corrupted thing against a dead, fallen tree. The beast shrieked in so much pain.

Petronella struggled to get up as the wolf began howling and laughing. It threw up more blood and black goo from its mouth, infecting the land with the Darkness of Rot. Petronella stood upright in an instant as if her life depended on it, which it did.

The wolf was choking for air and seemed just as weak as she was.

“Why do you kill us for our horns?” She asked it, looking at the once great wolf which now looked pathetic in its weakened state. It was infected with so many diseases it could barely stand.

Petronella heard the wolf, coughing some more bile.

“I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS DAY TO COME...” the wolf said as tears of blood dripped from its face. “NOW, WE CAN END THIS.”

He grinned at Petronella, even though he was missing a tooth.

“Tell me why you killed them!” Petronella charged at the wolf and stabbed him in the chest with her black horn.

The wolf was surprised that she came at him first, “WHY AREN’T YOU RUNNING AWAY?”

Petronella tore a hole right through him. Hollow opened his eyes and watched in shock, hearing them talk.

“I’M NOT AFRAID TO DIE!” Petronella yelled out with tears coming down her face.

The wolf’s eyes grew larger as she backed away, leaving him confused as to what to say.

“YOU’RE NOT AFRAID? I’VE NEVER MET ONE LIKE YOU BEFORE… YOU’RE SUPPOSED TO BE…” The wolf vomited again.

Petronella shook her head in disgust at the sight of him. “Kind? Compassionate? Never. Not to a beast like you.”

The wolf was shocked to hear this unfortunate news. “EITHER WAY, I’M TAKING THAT HORN OF YOURS—THAT POWER—I NEED IT.”

Petronella’s eyes turned deep violet with unbelievable rage.

“THEN COME AND GET IT!” She charged at him again, straight through the heart.

The wolf had no time to react and fell down as the Darkness of Rot continued to spread. He laughed some more.

“KILLING ME WON’T STOP IT. HEHEHE…”

Petronella ran off from the diseased and hideous beast. She reached a cliff by the shoreline and there was no safe way down. If she jumped, it would be sudden death. The wolf rose to his deformed feet and limped toward her; its fur seemed to come alive, moving like tentacles. The claws on that massive wolf reached out for her.

“THAT PRETTY HEAD OF YOURS WILL BE MINE. I WILL EAT YOUR HEART WHILE YOU’RE STILL ALIVE.”

The wolf’s face was stained with blood and black goo, but it didn’t matter to him and he allowed the sickness to take complete control over his mind, body, and soul.

Petronella didn’t flinch at the sight of him and held her ground, getting ready to fight to the death. “We’ll both die here together.”

The wolf had a hard time believing she had the strength to even walk, but something about this unicorn made him fear her. They were both beaten, weary, angry, hungry, and broken from their journey to the final end. Even the great beast himself was so corrupted, he couldn’t withstand it anymore. The uncontrollable magic and illness in his body was making him lose his damn mind—it was tearing him apart.

As they stood there facing each other one final time, the wolf growled and then leaped toward Petronella. The last earth unicorn reared upward and the sky lit up like fire. Her horn brought forth purple lightning and the entire cliff broke with the two of them standing there. The wolf’s eyes grew wider and he was afraid for once in his life.

He knew this was it. “DAMN YOU! DAMN YOU TO HELL!”

The wolf cried out a horrible sound in distress as the ground beneath him cracked wide open and split into many sections. Petronella smiled at him with such calmness.

“Your hate will die in the abyss. I’ll make sure of that…” she whispered to herself.

She closed her eyes for the last time and fell right in the dark pit, along with the Darkness of Rot. As she was falling, she cried tears of joy and hoped that finally she had put an end to this curse, once and for all.

CHARACTERS:

Alexander.

His kind will always have a golden horn, blond whitish mane, and tail. Highly intelligent. Wind based element. Very fast and agile, including healing abilities. More friendly in nature. Not aggressive and they only fight when they have no other choice.

His species can live for more than five hundred years, if their horns are not removed.

Made by Dream Lab.

Alexander

Petronella.

Her kind will always be larger in size, have darker coats, black horns, purplish mane, and tail. Earth based element. They are stronger and more powerful. Some of them can be fast, but they aren’t very agile. However, they lack healing abilities and can become injured in a fight or battle and die. More aggressive in nature.

They can live for more than five hundred years, if they are not seriously injured, sick, or their horn is not removed.

Petronella’s name actually means “Little Rock.” She does have a Royal Family Tree and her kind may come in different colors, but only the full purplish coats are considered the rarer breeds of the species. Only one is born every five hundred to a thousand years.

Made by Dream Lab.

Petronella

Copyrighted © 2024 by WDLady

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