I had to rewrite this again, since I lost my previous one about two years ago. I really didn't want to review this film, but I so happened to see it on TV once and I had to do it. Starring Nicolas Cage this is an American sci-fi/horror film. Directed by Richard Stanley, who's first movie was The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996).

Apparently, he was fired due to complications on set and mismanagement; however there were rumors that he disguised himself and continued working behind the scenes.

In an interview, he talks about how bad it really was and how the actors just didn’t care anymore. The cast and crew constantly had orgies and drinking parties every night. Probably one of his worst films yet.

I don’t know if half the stuff he said is true, but what happened on set was crazy wild....

So, technically Color of Space (2019) would be his second film in his career. Actually, this would be his third since he also directed Mandy (2018) with Nicolas Cage. Don't get me wrong, Nicolas used to be a great actor, but sometimes he has a tendency to go a little overboard with his roles to the point it’s almost comedic.

This is called “Overacting.” Overacting can be great when it’s the theater or on a stage play in front of an audience, but in a movie it’s like you’re doing way too much. Cage is trying way too hard to portray this character, who lives on a farm in the middle of nowhere.

He usually does better when he tones it down a little; not that he can't always be expressive, but when an actor overacts you feel drawn out of the film and it doesn’t feel believable. Some scenes felt like comedy when they’re supposed to be dramatic, horrifying, or shocking.

It happens too much in this movie it really becomes a chore to watch and even annoying at how bad it is. When directors only focus on one character instead of the many diverse cast members, they don't allow enough screen time for other characters to shine in their roles.

Sometimes I wonder why Richard just couldn't keep the cast to a bare minimum. Like 2 to 3 characters. Maybe this is just a pet peeve of mine.

The movie poster looks cool as heck, it’s just a shame it did so poorly in theaters.

The budget for this film is around $6-12 million dollars, but it only made about $1 million at the box office, which is pretty sad. I don't recall any ads or commercials for this film whatsoever.

Probably why it flopped in the first place...

The movie's run time is about 1 hour and 51 minutes. Pushing it to almost 2 hours. Don't know why it’s this long.

Richard should’ve hired an editor to cut out a lot of unnecessary scenes and it would’ve been better with a run time of 1 hour and 30 mins. Stick to 90 minutes… it’s not that hard.

Warning! Spoilers up ahead.

Anyway, the summary of this film is about a family, living far away from the city and in a rural forest. Their only neighbor is a hippy, who lives in a trailer, and believes in wild conspiracy theories, such as aliens from outer space, government cover-ups, and Area 51, etc. Nicolas Cage, who plays the father, inherited the farm/property from his dead parents.

He decides to raise llamas. Don't know why, but he has a strange obsession with these animals. He also has some horses, dogs, a wife, and three children (2 boys/1 girl).

His oldest child, his only daughter, is into witchcraft (Wicca) and does these weird rituals in the day, thinking she’s helping to find a cure for her mother, who’s had a miscarriage recently. I think the mother also has cancer, but I don’t remember fully and could care less.

We are given very little character development with the mother and sons... even the daughter is just so-so. I don't know why Richard only focuses on one character, Nicolas Cage, despite the fact that there are eight to nine characters in this film. There's a guy testing the water (Water Guy), a Sheriff, and some scientists/journalists.

I couldn't tell you one damn thing about any of these characters. I don't know their names and the one reason why they show up at the farm is for the sake of the plot... or to die in horrific ways.

Anyhoo, a meteorite crashes to the Earth, into Nicolas Cage's farm right next to the well, their only water supply. The family sees and hears the meteorite; there’s an array of colorful lights all around them. I believe they do go outside and see the glowing rock, but nobody ever thinks to call anyone (the police, firefighters, MIB) or you know… dig it up from the ground.

The next day some people (I'm guessing scientists) come to visit the crash site, but the rock has disappeared completely; they take a look at the crater in the ground and snap a few pictures of it, and then they leave. They don't take any rock samples with them, they don’t ask Cage if he wants money for the pictures, nobody calls the authorities (MIB), and they all go their separate ways.

Compared to the original story that H. P Lovecraft wrote…scientists take a piece of the mysterious rock and study it at a local university and at a science lab, until the rock starts to shrink suddenly. Cage's character mention the colors he saw when the meteor crashed -- a purplish, pink color--the color out of space!

After all the commotion has died down over the meteorite, the next couple of days, the water looks weird and tastes funny. This is where our Water Guy starts to take samples of the river and the well nearby.

Not only does the water look strange, but when Nicolas goes to take a shower, he sees this transparent blob on the ground. He touches it and spikes grow out of its back, cutting through his skin. And after that, he thinks nothing of it, wraps his hand in bandages, and pretends everything’s fine afterwards.

All the characters in the movie are told not to drink the water, but Cage's character refuses to listen. At this point, I stopped caring about any of the strange events happening, because not once did anyone explain what the hell was going on nor did anyone think the water was contaminated… except the Water Guy, who's name I don't even know.

When you have characters this stupid, you know they're all going to die. And they all did--in very bloody and grotesque ways.

Boy, I was not surprised in the least.

The only ones I felt sorry for was the deformed cat in the road that almost gets hit by Cage’s truck, the dogs go missing, the llamas becoming fused together, and all the wildlife creatures turn into mush by a purplish, pinkish demonic tentacle fog entity.

The only way to stop this thing is when the daughter cuts her face and wrists, ultimately sacrificing herself to this (whatever this is)…because the planet that it comes from is beautiful and full of colorful flora.

Maybe this whole movie is an important, moral lesson on not doing witchcraft (Wicca) in general, because the end result is the death of your entire family and home. It was the daughter that summoned it. That’s what I got out of it.

The only cool thing about this creature was how colorful everything became, such as the insects being bright pink… but it got to be too much for me that it even hurt my eyes.

The pinkish, purple tornado was giving me a headache…

After it (the tentacle fog) leaves, the whole farm/property turns into grayish ash. I don't understand why it took the colors away. Very bizarre movie that doesn’t even follow the plot of the original story.

I get that Cage's character is stubborn at times, but he's downright stupid and doesn’t give a shit about his family, waiting until the last minute to go get help. Apparently, this thing absorbs light, color, and power. Don't know why it would absorb the battery from a truck, so that Cage's character was left stranded on the farm with nowhere to go. Even the horses run away, too spooked for anyone to ride on.

Once the hippy dies and somehow leaves his last dying words on a tape... the Sheriff gets eaten by a deformed, moving tree with spikes—once again, nothing is explained as to why this particular tree decided to eat people, but I digress.

The only survivor is the Water Guy, who so happens to be black. I'm not saying it's because of his skin tone, but I just feel like he's in this movie as a DEI hire. There is no real threat to his life and he has some romantic feelings for the oldest daughter. Their chemistry is not great, because he only chats with her for a few minutes in the beginning. There's very little time for them to even know more about one another.

Water Guy is not charming and funny; nothing really stands out about him, and he doesn't have the skill set to even do his job correctly. The actor wasn't given much to work with and his acting is not on par with the acting skills of Nicolas Cage. He's just not fleshed out enough and I didn't care if he lived or died.

Overall, I found most of the characters in the film to be frustratingly idiotic, not that likable nor intelligent. The special effects are incredible, especially the practical effects. But the story and the characters were lacking (lackluster) a bit. Unfortunately, I don't want to go into more details about why this movie was so bad in terms of storytelling.

It’s pretty to look at, I’ll give it that. Worth a single watch if you’re curious, yet anyone can spot the plot bunnies and gaping holes so huge you might lose your mind after watching it. I will never watch this again, because none of the characters were smart enough to go get help and it’s like they didn’t even try to survive…one character goes down in a well, where the thing is, and instantly dies.

The only score I would give this movie is a D-.

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