Written June 5, 2023.

I’ve been trying to start this review for awhile now. I had to wait until I got the proper tools. Not that I had to wait that long, but I didn’t want to rush into it without thinking about it. I had to do a lot of research on it before jumping into something that would be a costly risk. However, I think this was well worth it in the long run. For me, it’s an investment of a lifetime.

I use a digital e-ink notebook now.

Less typing and more handwritten notes. As you can see for yourself. 😁 💖

Anywho, I’m getting way ahead of myself--once again rambling too much. You came here for a movie review, that’s why you’re here. Isn’t it?

So, let's begin. Shall we?

Cold skin is a 2017 French-Spanish science fiction-horror film. It was directed by Xavier Gens and based on a 2002 novel of the same name by author Albert Sanchez Pinot.

The film was released on October 20th, even though the movie poster says Fall of 2017. Now, the budget of this film is about $8.5 million euros. It's box office number is only $737,478. So… this movie basically flopped pretty badly.

Why did it fail?

Some of the reasons that this movie didn’t do to well is that there weren’t any well known actors in it. In addition, it was translated from a French-Spanish novel.

What’s sadder about this film is it’s not really a horror movie. Not once did I think this film was scary nor intense.

I’m thinking that they failed to properly market this movie, because this should’ve been labeled either drama or romance/sci-fi. I don’t think the audience was expecting any type of sexual situations at all. And with such horrible marketing and not a straightforward genre this may have ultimately killed this movie before it even arrived. Dead On Arrival. Which is a shame, because it wasn’t that bad. Not to me anyway. The attention to details is done very well, and I have to give them credit for that.

I haven’t read the book, so I have no idea if this was supposed to be an all horror genre or something else entirely. Sometimes, its hard to adapt certain books on the screen; key elements might’ve been left out due to time and budget. I don’t really know if the novel was actually better than the film. So, forgive me if certain plot points don’t make any sense.

I’m just judging it as a whole; the story, the characters, the effects, and so on.

Some people may think it’s a ripoff of Avatar, since the creatures in this film are somewhat light bluish gray and have big, blue fish eyes. There are some major differences though. While in James Cameron’s Avatar the natives had languages and could talk in English at times these creatures do not speak.

I’m not saying they weren’t intelligent, because in Cold Skin they did act somewhat human… but more animalistic.

The creatures or “fish” people had fins on their legs and had fish traits, and yet they weren’t really capable of constructing tools or writing nor reading. That right there separates them from being the blue natives on Pandora in Avatar.

A summary of the story goes a little like this. . . a soldier (named Friend) from some naval fleet is given a mission to be a weatherman in Antarctica at some lighthouse. Don’t know why they need a weatherman way up there (it’s always cold nonstop), but he’s supposed to be helping maintain a lighthouse on the beach.

Unfortunately for Friend, he has no knowledge of the true horrors that await him on this small island.

As the Captain goes searching for the last two men they left there, they find the lighthouse in a state of disarray.

Eventually, they come across a man sleeping in bed.

Gruner, who’s passed out, is a drunkard and foul mouth talking sailor. Apparently, he’s lived on the island for God knows how long. Probably years now… The Captain is clearly disgusted at the sight of Gruner, because how in the world can he live in a pigstyle like this?

Once our two main characters meet, we know right off the bat that they are complete opposites.

Gruner has left his appearance in chaos, just like his lighthouse. He’s fat, smelly and doesn’t comb his hair nor shave. It seems Gruner is very wild and violent as our fish creatures in this movie, only exception is that he can talk. But he has murderous intentions much to the surprise of our protagonist, who’s only name is Friend.

The nameless man of this story is a bit of a coward. He is more reserved, calm, and logical. However, he’s not much of a fighter in battle.

The only reason Friend takes the role of the weatherman is to get away from the horrors of war and live a peaceful life away from society.

Of course, Friend finds out that the previous guy on the island ended up dying a horrible death, and he’s stuck in between a war regardless of what. He has to battle dangerous creatures almost on a nightly basis.

The creatures attack in waves at first. It’s never truly explained where these creatures even come from and why they’re doing this. Why do they only attack at night? How come there’s so many of them? Where do they hide in the daytime? Are they aliens? Were they here long ago, before Gruner and the previous weatherman stayed at the lighthouse?

We are given little clues about these humanoids; and yet Gruner may be the key factor after our main character discovers his fish pet, who happens to be the only female in the species.

Why is she the only female?

I have not a clue.

As Friend tries to piece together why the fish people (or whatever you want to call them) attack only at night and at random times when their numbers are immense was a mystery.

I had to suspend disbelief at times.

How much ammo would hold off the swarm for weeks or even months at a time? At one point, Gruner leaves our Friend alone to fight by himself one night, and locks him outside with all the monsters. Somehow, our main guy survives; don’t know how he does it, since he eventually runs out of ammo.

Despite these hiccups, the characters were still compelling as they fought to survive these harsh conditions.

Eventually, Friend develops a relationship with the female sea creature and Gruner discovers that he’s getting too close to the only thing he loves, which is funny because he treats the half-human creature like a dog.

Gruner often beats and sexually abuses her on a regular basis. The only thing that seems odd is why does the creature still stay with Gruner, despite the beatings? Friend gives her a name, since he feels sorry for the creature.

I think he names her Aneris which is ironic, meaning “siren” in Spanish. Friend is interested in Aneris’ species, even trying to study how she swims and breathes underwater. However, Gruner doesn’t give a hoot about Aneris and devises a plan to get rid of Friend. However, it is Friend, who comes up with a plan to get dynamite in untouched boxes from past sunken shipwrecked vessels.

Friend puts together a metallic diving suit; Gruner rows the boat and Friend picks the spot where he’s supposed to go diving. There’s ropes attached to him and he has some ropes with hooks for the boxes. This ensures if there’s any trouble, Friend would need to tug two times and Gruner would just pull him up.

As Friend tries hooking the boxes full of explosive material, he suddenly sees a young fish creature, a child, approach him. He panics and ends up falling down. Now that he can barely move, he yanks the cord, and Gruner completely ignores him.

Somehow, Friend survives the freezing temperatures of the ocean and pulls himself onto the boat, not realizing that Gruner was only using him to get the supply boxes and nothing else. Gruner doesn’t care if Friend dies in the process and wants to be left alone, away from everybody. I’m not going to spoil the whole ending, but there’s one last battle where the fish creatures attack in massive numbers to the point that Gruner tries to set off all the explosions at once, but fails to do so.

It is only Friend, who has the flint and removes the safety to start the dynamite.

After a bloody night where they both almost die, Friend discovers one of the creatures has a necklace of shells around its neck. Seeing this sign of intelligence, Friend decides he’s had enough of the killing and tries to make a truce with Aneris and her species.

In the beginning, when Friend was observing Aneris and her behavior, he noticed that she would always collect seashells and place them in a circular shape. Not only that, but Aneris even showed Friend where a boat was, indicating she has some sort of intelligent to know what these vessels are.

Maybe the book goes in more specific details about Aneris’ species and where they actually came from. Overall, I think the acting, the visual effects, and the characters were well thought out.

The story has some plotting issues, and yet I didn’t feel it took away from the experience. Nor did I feel bored by it.

If you like a slow burn and not a lot of horror and blood, this is probably the film for you. The movie is 1 hour and 48 minutes.

Don’t forget to visit my main website The Nightmare Never Ends and Movie & TV Reviews.

Visit Movie & TV Reviews

Leave a comment